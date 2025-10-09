Listen Live
Published on October 9, 2025

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle  |  Karen Vaughn

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

Unreleased Beyoncé and Alicia Keys Video Everyone Still Talks About

56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

The Fix: Trevor Jackson Joins Grey’s Anatomy

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 07, 2025
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

Sherri Shepherd Calls Out Saturday Night Live

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Disneyland Holiday Castle and Fireworks
National  |  Kenny Kixx

Woman Dies After Riding Haunted Mansion in Disneyland

WTLC Logo featured image
Home  |  @1067WTLC

News On 106.7 WTLC

Photos from Downtown Indy fouth fest 2024 concert and all
Local  |  Kenny Kixx

Who lives in downtown Indy? Here’s a closer look

Business person with electric bike and smartphone outdoors
Local  |  Kenny Kixx

Police urge parents to talk to teens about e-bike safety

Room for servers in the data center. Modern technologies
Local  |  Kenny Kixx

Martindale Brightwood residents concerned about possible data center

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

BIA Responds to Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty”, Says It’s ‘Beneath’ Her

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Missy Elliott Joins Victoria’s Secret’s All-Female Power Lineup For The 2025 Fashion Show

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Off The Yard: HBCU Homecoming Brawl Leads To Massive Suspensions Of Players And Coaches

Alicia Keys At Urban One's One Night of Black Culture at Fall Showcase
Music  |  JC

MTV to air Alicia Keys’ ‘Unplugged’ performance in honor of 20th anniversary

KENDRICK LAMAR FOR CHANEL
Music  |  JC

Kendrick Lamar Scores the Highest-Certified Rap Song in History

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

Health  |  Sammy Approved

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us [Gallery]

Lifestyle  |  Davonta Herring

Black Men Hairstyles: Texture, Fades & Styles That Define Culture & Identity

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Marjua-Giselle

Class Ruins Everything Around Me: 10 Ways Billionaires Are Actively Harming Black and Marginalized Communities

Entertainment  |  B Swift

Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists With Hopes of Pardon From Donald Trump

Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Collaboration Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Celebrity  |  B Swift

Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit

Local  |  Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Vice President JD Vance to Visit Indiana on Friday

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s New Economic Strategy Drives Higher Wages with Less Spending

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

MAGA Plans To Invade HBCU Homecomings: What Students Should Do

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Deion Sanders to Undergo Four-Hour Procedure for Blood Clots

For My Fans Tour Houston
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

Mary J. Blige is Taking Fans Back to One Unforgettable Night

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Lou Anarumo Reunites With Familiar Linebacker As Colts Sign Germaine Pratt To 1-Year-Deal

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

The Fix: Mariah Carey Clears the Air

Food & Drink  |  Nick Cottongim

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

Adult woman relaxing on couch listening to music
Lifestyle  |  Karen Vaughn

Give Yourself Permission to Rest for Black Girls Day Off

Indiana University cheerleaders cheer during introductions...
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Former IU Coach Dan Dakich Under Fire for Racist Tweet

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Skin Care  |  Karen Vaughn

The Fix: Rihanna Expands Fenty Skin

Brandy & Monica
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

R&B Tours and Concerts Happening in 2025

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sanchez Expected to Be Free Until Court Hearing, Prosecutor Says

Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

Top 10 Cheapest Candy for Trick or Treating

Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts 6-Game Suspension For Failed Drug Test

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Red Cross Urges Blood Donations to Fight Fall Supply Drop

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Repeat Offender Arrested in Indy I-465 Shooting

Serene and vibrant view of Indianapolis Canal Walk and skyline featuring tall office buildings, iconic Salesforce Tower, and the Indiana State Capitol dome
Local  |  Kenny Kixx

Broad Ripple seeks public’s vision for the future of the village

Crime Scene
Local  |  Kenny Kixx

Three people injured in shooting at CVS on the east side

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Is Indiana’s Business Climate Losing Traction?

News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Considers Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon After SCOTUS Denial?

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
News  |  JC

Diddy Requests New Jersey Prison for 50-Month Sentence

Ledisi
Music  |  JC

Ledisi Tributes Dinah Washington on New Album ‘For Dinah’

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Serayah’s Most Stylish Moments: From Empire to Maternity, Her Style Speaks Volumes

News  |  Zack Linly

Kamala Harris Had A Blunt Message For The Trump Administration: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy!’

Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Exclusive: Talking Biz With Jordin Sparks, Byron Scott And CeCe Scott

Local  |  Deion Allen

Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago

Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Doja Cat Outfits: A Celebration of Her Boldest Looks

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Has Fans Talking

Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

News  |  Anoa Changa

New Supreme Court Term Considers Limits on American Fascism

News  |  Zack Linly

Viral Videos Show The People Of Chicago Fighting Back Against ICE’s Aggressive Immigration Crackdown

News  |  Anoa Changa

‘Black In White’ Portrait Series: Tamika Mallory Finds Power In Stepping Into The Unknown

Food & Drink  |  Deion Allen

National Taco Day: Top Taco Food Chains in America

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Young, Black & In Love: The Celebrity Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For [Gallery]

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

South Carolina Judge’s Home Burns After Blocking Trump Admin

Food & Drink  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

LeBron Trolled America Again — This Time With a Glass of Hennessy

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

The Ultimate Playlist: 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Remy Ma Is Launching a Free Streaming Service Centered on Hip-Hop

Jodeci Celebrates Grand Opening Of Their New Las Vegas Residency At House Of Blues Las Vegas At Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

The Fix: Jodeci Announces 2026 Tour

Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Red Carpet Event
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

The Fix: Eva Marcille Survives Near-Drowning

Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kenny Kixx

Indy artist honors late Colts owner Jim Irsay with tribute mural

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
National  |  Kenny Kixx

Victim files civil suit against Mark Sanchez, Fox Corp for damages

michael jackson thriller cover
Music  |  JC

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Creeps Back onto the Billboard Hot 100

Marlon Wayans
Movies  |  JC

Marlon Wayans Blasts ‘Demon Slayer’ After It Beats ‘Him’

Athletes  |  Sammy Approved

When Motherhood Meets Greatness: 10 Postpartum Comebacks In Sports That Inspire [Gallery]

Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 Fabulous Birthday Dresses From Ellaé Lisqué’s Latest ‘The Birthday Collection’

News  |  Zack Linly

White House Offers Weak, Passive-Aggressive Response To ‘SNL’ Sketch Mocking Trump And Hegseth

Entertainment  |  B Swift

Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s son dies day after 67th birthday

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Local  |  John Herrick

Man Now Suing Mark Sanchez, FOX Corporation for Indianapolis Stabbing Incident

News  |  Weso

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

News  |  Zack Linly

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment To Portland, Illinois Files Suit Seeking Same

Pop Culture  |  Tron Snow

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

News  |  Matty Willz

LeBron James Teases ‘The Second Decision’, Here’s What We Know

News  |  Shannon Dawson

9 Reasons Diversity Is Good For America

News  |  Weso

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With ‘Goosebumps’ As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader to Miss Rest of Season

Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Local  |  Hannah Fink

Why You Need to Visit Indiana’s Hidden Castle Restaurant

Kamala Harris
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Deion Sanders Says He’s “Hurting Like Crazy” and Fears More Blood Clots

Serious young man shopping for vinyl records in store
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

Broad Ripple’s Beat Lives On

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tina and Ike Turner’s Son, Ike Turner Jr., Passes Away at 67

Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Disney Is Officially Shutting Down Hulu After 20 Years

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Local  |  Kenny Kixx

Unclaimed $50K Hoosier lottery ticket expires in 20 days

Local  |  Editorial Staff

Best Taco Tuesday Deals in Indianapolis

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kenny Kixx

Colts rout Raiders 40-6 at home for historic 4-1 start

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts WR Ashton Dulin Discusses Stepping Up In Win Over Raiders

"No Labels" Political Organization Launches As Counterpoint To Tea Party
Politics  |  Kenny Kixx

Son of former governor Evan Bayh, announces Secretary of State bid

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Porsha Williams Opens Up About Dating Both a Man and a Woman

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers’ New Engagement Photos – They’re Everything

