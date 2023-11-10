“Hi there, besties! I’m Karen Vaughn, and I’m here to share something very close to my heart – ‘Exhale: A Black Woman’s Guide to Mental Health’.

You know, life throws its share of challenges our way, and for us, as Black women, those challenges can sometimes feel uniquely complex. We’ve been taught to be strong, to hold it all together, but sometimes, we need a safe space, a guide. ‘Exhale’ is that space.

Joining me will be Dr. Sigrid Elston and a few of my friends in the wellness space.

It’s a journey of self-discovery, of empowerment, and of embracing our mental well-being. It’s about breaking the stigma and recognizing that taking care of our minds is an act of strength, not weakness.

So, I invite you to join me on this transformative journey. Let’s breathe together, let’s grow together. Trust me, you’re worth it. See you on ‘Exhale’.”