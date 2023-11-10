“Hi there, besties! I’m Karen Vaughn, and I’m here to share something very close to my heart – ‘Exhale: A Black Woman’s Guide to Mental Health’.
You know, life throws its share of challenges our way, and for us, as Black women, those challenges can sometimes feel uniquely complex. We’ve been taught to be strong, to hold it all together, but sometimes, we need a safe space, a guide. ‘Exhale’ is that space.
Joining me will be Dr. Sigrid Elston and a few of my friends in the wellness space.
It’s a journey of self-discovery, of empowerment, and of embracing our mental well-being. It’s about breaking the stigma and recognizing that taking care of our minds is an act of strength, not weakness.
So, I invite you to join me on this transformative journey. Let’s breathe together, let’s grow together. Trust me, you’re worth it. See you on ‘Exhale’.”
One thing that stood out to me was the importance of changing the narratives surrounding Black women. We are often described as strong and outgoing, but there is so much more to us. Let’s shift the narrative and embrace words like caring, vulnerable, and loving. By doing so, we can challenge stereotypes and promote a […]
Exhale | Episode 2 | Beyond Pink Ribbons In this podcast episode, we explore the journey of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Month with Co-Founder of Pink-4-Ever Nadia Miller. We discuss: the importance of prioritizing mental health while facing cancer and offer practical tips for individuals going through it or supporting a loved one. […]
In this episode, we dive into the crucial aspects of finding your perfect therapist and preparing for your first appointment. Let’s get started! Finding Your Perfect Therapist: Finding the right therapist is a vital step towards your mental well-being. As Black women, it’s essential to seek therapists who understand our unique experiences and can provide culturally […]
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Murder Arrest Made in 41-Year-Old Jackson County Cold Case
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday