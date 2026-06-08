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Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies During Military Training...

Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies in North Carolina

Published on June 8, 2026

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Nathaniel Thomas photo
Source: Indiana National Guard

FORT BRAGG, NC.–The Indiana National Guard and the Indianapolis Fire Department on Friday announced the unexpected death of 34-year-old Sgt. Nathaniel J. Thomas.

Thomas died Thursday while at Fort Bragg, North Carolina while on orders, but not in a training event. His death is under investigation.

He served his country as an infantryman in the Indiana National Guard. At the time of his passing, he was on military leave from his civilian career to fulfill his training obligations.

“Simultaneously, Thomas served the citizens of Indianapolis as a Firefighter Private with the Indianapolis Fire Department. A member of IFD Recruit Class #86, he joined the department on Feb. 22, 2021. Assigned to Engine 9 A Shift, Private Thomas was a trusted brother at the firehouse, dedicating his civilian life to protecting the community from emergencies and hazards,” said the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department in a joint statement.

The Indiana National Guard and the Indianapolis Fire Department are working in close partnership to carry out the wishes of the Thomas family regarding arrangements. Both agencies encourage their members to use available peer support and behavioral health resources as they grieve this unexpected loss.

Thomas leaves behind his wife, Morgan, and their five children: Rilynn, Donny, Maggie, Harper, and Wiley; parents Donald and Bethanne Thomas; sister Sarah Thomas and grandfather, Werner Koenighaus.

The family is also requesting privacy.

Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies in North Carolina was originally published on wibc.com

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