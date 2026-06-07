Nick Cannon is talking… again.

Source: Variety/Julia Beverly

The very busy inseminator had some sage advice for rapper NBA Youngboy—who has his own growing brood of children—while leaving an interview in New York. TMZ cameras caught up with Nick and he said that when it comes to his baby mama drama, he takes it to the cross.

“Prayer,” he said in response to a question about why we never see his baby mothers arguing publicly. “Take them to bible study.”

Cannon is infamously the father of 12 children from six different women and is never one to shy away from public discourse about his life decisions. Most recently, Nick addressed ongoing speculation that one of his baby mothers, Selling Sunset‘s Bre Tiesi, is his clear favorite. Tiesi has been vocal about being Cannon’s #1 incubator despite them not being in a monogamous relationship.

However, Nick says that’s just a matter of her being the most visible of his baby mamas—aside from the legend Mariah Carey, of course—and thus public perception is that he spends the most time with her.

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“They all should feel like they’re number one,” he said. “Every one of the relationships is different but like one of my baby mothers [Brittany Bell] is a doctor, she wants to be private. That’s her choice.”

Nick seems to hold a different idea than Tiesi. During a red carpet appearance she let it be known that she’s the favorite.

“I’m always number one,” she said during an interview with Extra. “All I know is that I got what I wanted and what makes me feel good, and that’s all that matters. As long as my needs are met, I’m number one. I’m happy.”

Seems like a little more bible study may be needed to get everyone on one accord, Nick!

Superfluous Seed Spreader Nick Cannon Gives Baby Mama Advice To NBA Youngboy, Claims He Has No Favorites Among His Copious Co-Parents was originally published on bossip.com