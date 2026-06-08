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Woman Killed in Shooting on West Side of Indianapolis...

Woman Killed in Shooting on West Side of Indianapolis; Police Detain Persons of Interest

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5500 block of West 10th Street around 4:20 p.m. to investigate a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition before she was ultimately pronounced dead. Investigators believe a disturbance between multiple individuals who knew each other led to the fatal shooting.

“You’ve heard us say it before, and I’m going to say it again, violence is not the answer,” IMPD Sergeant Amanda Hibschman said during a media briefing. “It is not the way to solve our problems. It doesn’t solve the problem. If anything, it only creates other ones.”

Police detained multiple persons of interest during their investigation. IMPD reported that its detectives are still working to determine what role, if any, the detainees played in the shooting.

“We’re not calling them suspects,” Hibschman said. “We don’t know their role in the incident yet.”

Hibschman believes the shooting happened outside the apartment budlings located in the area. It’s unclear if any of the detainees or the victim lived in the apartments. 

Officials did not say exactly where shots were fired, but there was a car on scene that looked to have a bullet hole through its windshield. A FOX59/CBS4 crew found multiple strands of yellow tape that extended back into the Carriage House West apartment complex.

As a family is just starting to grieve the loss, Hibschman reiterated a plea to stop the seemingly senseless killings. 

“We’ve got to learn to solve problems and solve conflicts without violence, and unfortunately, that’s not what happened here today,” Hibschman said. 

Investigators are encouraging those with information on the shooting to call IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

Woman Killed in Shooting on West Side of Indianapolis; Police Detain Persons of Interest was originally published on wibc.com

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