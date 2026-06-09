Source: Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty / Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

50 Cent Says His Netflix Diddy Documentary Was Never About ‘Kicking a Man While He’s Down’

50 Cent has responded to criticism of his Netflix documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, emphasizing that the project aimed to shed light on important stories rather than attack his industry rival. The four-part series, directed by Alex Stapleton, delves into Combs’ rise in music and business, addressing long-standing allegations and overlooked voices. Despite concerns about targeting a prominent Black figure, the team behind the documentary focused on accountability and journalism, sparking conversations within the entertainment industry. 50 Cent views the success of “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” as a step towards addressing important issues rather than settling personal scores. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/06/05/50-cent-explains-why-he-made-netflix-diddy-documentary/