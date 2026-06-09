Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University

Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University & Applications Flood Social Media

Kai Cenat announced the return of Streamer University and opened applications for students, professors, and club directors.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

In January 2026, Kai Cenat stepped back from the grueling schedule of streaming, but now he’s making his triumphant return by bringing back Streamer University for a second year. 

Cenat announced it on social media with a cinematic video showing him in dapper collegiate gear, carrying a briefcase as he walked across campus.

“Streamer University, it’s good to be back,” he says.

Only the building looks abandoned and overrun with animals, covered in boarded-up windows and graffiti. He finds fellow AMP member Chris hiding under a desk, and the two get chased off campus by a flock of owls hot on their trail.

The trailer ends with Cenat launching off the incoming student’s acceptance letter, hinting that some alumni from last year will return.

It then points you to StreamerUniversity.com, an application where you can apply to be a student, a professor to “teach a class in your expertise,” or a club director.

After entering all your personal information, you’re directed to a second page to enter your social media and streaming platforms. The final page allows streamers to upload a video of themselves to “Show us why YOU deserve a spot at Streamer University.”

“This is your chance to stand out — be yourself, be creative, and tell us what you bring to the table,” it reads.

The FAQ section shows that the exact dates for this year’s semester haven’t been revealed yet, but the details will be shared with those accepted. Anyone who gets approved will be announced on a stream.

“Streamer University is a multi-day content creator event where aspiring or growing content creators (students) learn from those with expertise in specific areas like gaming, IRL, Just Chatting, and more (professors) through hands-on workshops, collaborative content creation, and networking opportunities,” the site describes the event.

Cenat’s gone through a lot in the past few months, starting with his 24th birthday in December, when he spoke on his mental struggles, which he said amounted to “frustration and fear.” Days later, he broke up with his girlfriend Gigi, vowing he “will never be in a relationship again.”

In January, he quit streaming to focus on his dream of building his clothing brand Vivet.

But now that he appears to be dabbling in streaming again, see social media’s reaction to Streamer University’s return below.

Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University & Applications Flood Social Media was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
50 Cent & Diddy
Television  |  JC

50 Cent Says His Netflix Diddy Documentary Was Never About ‘Kicking a Man While He’s Down’

Republican presidential elect Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster Township, N.J.
News  |  JC

Bob Johnson Returns to BET Under the Ellison Family

32 Items
Sports  |  Team Cassius

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says Trump Is A “Genuine Knicks Fan” Despite Loud Boos

Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Biggest Things You Missed At WWDC26

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan Cast' Celebrates Final Season at Starz-Studded New York Premiere

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Culture Creators Turns 10: Druski, Janelle James, Jermaine Dupri & More To Be Honored At Anniversary Awards Brunch

Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Knicks Vs. Spurs Game 3 Was A Movie: Here Are The Moments You Missed While Watching The Score

20 Items
Entertainment  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University & Applications Flood Social Media

11 Items
Movies  |  Tron Snow

Idris Elba Lays The Black James Bond Talk To Rest

2013 Arthur Ashe Kids Day
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

Michelle Obama and Serena Williams Break the Silence on Black Maternal Health

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close