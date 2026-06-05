Listen Live
Close
Sports

Trump Confirms He'll Attend NBA Finals In New York

Trump Confirms He’ll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes

The president says he'll be courtside for the Knicks' first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades as New York chases its first championship since 1973.

Published on June 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

President Donald Trump says he plans to attend next week’s NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden after receiving an invitation from New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump confirmed that he intends to be in attendance when the Finals shift to New York for Games 3 and 4.

“The answer is yes,” Trump said, ESPN reports. “[Dolan] has invited me, and I’m going. I’ll be there. It could be Monday. Maybe I’ll do both.”

The appearance would add another layer of attention to what is already one of the biggest sporting events in New York City in years. The Knicks are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and currently hold a 1-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs after a stunning Game 1 comeback victory.

New York erased a 14-point deficit Wednesday night to take the opener, extending the team’s remarkable postseason run. The win marked the Knicks’ 12th straight playoff victory and further fueled championship hopes for a franchise seeking its first NBA title since 1973.

Trump praised the Knicks’ resilience and credited Dolan for helping build a contender.

“They find a way to do it,” Trump said. “They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for Jim because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team.”

The president also singled out Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, marveling at the young star’s combination of size and skill.

“He’s a great player,” Trump said. “He’s going to be a great player. He’s already a great player. I said, ‘How do you guard this guy?’ He’s 7-foot-5 and has a great shot.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed the prospect of Trump’s attendance, noting that the president has long been associated with New York and has been a visible NBA fan over the years.

“President Trump is very much a New Yorker,” Silver said. “I’m thrilled another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”

Silver added that enhanced security measures will be in place if Trump attends but said fans are likely to embrace the historic nature of the moment. A sitting president has never attended an NBA Finals game, making Trump’s expected appearance another headline-grabbing chapter in a postseason already overflowing with excitement.

See social media’s reaction to Trump popping out to support the hometown team below.

https://twitter.com/kdb_0306/status/2059688267822289005?s=20

Trump Confirms He’ll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
28 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Trump Confirms He’ll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Power: Legacy’: Michael Rainey Jr. &. Joseph Sikora Reprising Tariq & Tommy Roles For STARZ Spinoff Series

Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

They Manifested Michelle Obama — How A Group Of Maryland Seniors Got The Ultimate Graduation Speaker

3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit — And Says She’s Not Coming Back

Trending
7 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Charles Oakley’s Complicated History With The Knicks

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Kandi Koated Konfessions: Kandi Says THIS Is The Hardest Part Of Her Divorce, Offers Opinion On Porsha Williams' New Relationship

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kevin Durant Epically Fails To Hide In A Bush While Out With Mystery Woman, Jokes Follow

3 Items
Food & Drink  |  Shannon Dawson

Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A 'Kicked-Up' Southern Makeover On 'New Soul Kitchen' — And We Need A Plate Immediately

12 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

12 Powerful Women Over 40, Child-Free by Choice And Living Their Best Lives

5 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shannon Dawson

Did Graduation Trigger A Quarter-Life Crisis? 5 Ways To Beat The Post-Grad Blues

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close