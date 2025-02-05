Listen Live
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Published on February 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Contact Us

Expand your brand’s reach and connect with a dedicated audience by advertising with WTLC !

Our trusted radio station and dynamic website offer unparalleled access to a loyal, engaged community.

Whether you’re looking to amplify your message on-air or online, WTLC provides the perfect platform to share your story and grow your business.

Reach out today and see the difference a powerful partnership can make!

For online and/or radio advertising inquiries please contact:

317-669-1067 – WTLC-FM

WTLC

Sales Manager: Andrea Geiger – ageiger@radio-one.com

Operations Manager: Karen Vaughn – kvaughn@radio-one.com

Assistant Program Director: Kenny Kixx – kennykixx@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Promotions Director: Thomas Englert – tenglert@radio-one.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

187 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close