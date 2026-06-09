Michelle Obama and Serena Williams Break the Silence on Black Maternal Health

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Michelle Obama Serena Williams Black maternal health is sparking an important national conversation about pregnancy, infertility, and the need for women to advocate for their own healthcare.

During a live taping of the IMO podcast, co-hosted by Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, Obama and Serena Williams opened up about deeply personal experiences that many families face but rarely discuss.

Obama reflected on her path to motherhood, revealing that she struggled with infertility and experienced a miscarriage before welcoming her daughters, Malia and Sasha through IVF. She admitted that she initially viewed those challenges as a personal failure, a feeling many women silently carry.

Williams agreed, noting that miscarriages and fertility struggles remain surrounded by stigma despite how common they are. The conversation also highlighted that Black women experience infertility at higher rates than white women, yet often face barriers to seeking treatment and support.

The discussion became even more personal when Williams revisited her life-threatening childbirth experience after giving birth to her daughter, Olympia. Despite knowing her own medical history, she had to repeatedly push healthcare providers to take her symptoms seriously before receiving lifesaving treatment.

The Michelle Obama Serena Williams Black maternal health conversation also tackled larger systemic issues. Both women stressed that medical gaslighting and racial disparities continue to put Black mothers at greater risk during pregnancy and childbirth.

At the same time, they encouraged women to normalize conversations about fertility treatments, including egg freezing and IVF. Williams shared that freezing her eggs gave her peace of mind while balancing her tennis career, while Obama emphasized the importance of removing shame from reproductive healthcare.

Ultimately, the Michelle Obama Serena Williams Black maternal health discussion carried one clear message: knowledge is power. By sharing their stories, both women hope the next generation will inherit more support, better healthcare, and fewer secrets surrounding women’s health.

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