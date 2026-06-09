Listen Live
Close
News

Primary Elections, Recession for Black America, and More

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, Recession for Black America, and More

Sybil Wilkes breaks down the latest on primary elections, a recession for Black America looms, and other crucial topics in today's news coverage.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Primaries underway in 4 states, with redistricting shaping representation.
  • Black recession looms as federal job cuts threaten economic progress.
  • Twin doctors return home to lead emergency department, inspiring community.

Sybil Wilkes eturns with her “What We Need to Know” segment, breaking down the stories shaping our community right now—from the ballot box to the bank account to a feel-good moment out of Virginia. Here’s what you need to stay informed and empowered.

READ MORE STORIES

Primary Elections Underway in Four States

Voters head to the polls today in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina. These primaries arrive during intense national attention on legislative maps, with redistricting decisions poised to shape representation for years to come. For many of our communities, how district lines are drawn directly affects whose voice gets heard in Washington—making these races worth watching closely.

Collins Faces a Tough Reelection in Maine

In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins enters a critical reelection cycle. Her presumed Democratic challenger, Graham Platner, is currently battling severe personal controversies that could reshape the contest. The matchup is one to follow as the campaign season heats up.

South Carolina Lawmakers Protect Clyburn’s District

In a significant move, the South Carolina Senate crossed party lines to block a Trump-backed congressional redistricting plan. The proposal aimed to dismantle the district of veteran Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn, a longtime champion for Black voters. The bipartisan rejection stands as a notable win for fair representation in the state.

Marc Morial Warns of a Severe Recession for Black America

National Urban League President Marc Morial is sounding the alarm: Black America has already entered a severe recession, and he points to deliberate federal policy choices as the cause. Morial highlights that recent administration cuts have eliminated more than 300,000 federal civil service jobs—a sector that historically served as an engine for Black middle-class mobility. The loss threatens hard-won economic progress for many families and underscores how policy decisions ripple through our communities.

RELATED STORY: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Tax Tips for Growing Businesses

It’s “CPA to the Stars Tuesday,” and financial expert Katrina Craft has urgent advice for growing business owners: file your taxes immediately to avoid compounding monthly IRS failure-to-file penalties. Craft encourages entrepreneurs to adopt proactive, year-round tax strategies and structured installment plans to stabilize monthly cash flow. For Black-owned businesses building wealth and legacy, smart tax planning is one of the strongest tools available.

Good News: Twin Doctors Lead Hometown Hospital

From the good news file, and this one is great. Identical twin brothers Dr. Travon Jasper and Dr. Travis Jasper have returned to their Virginia roots to lead a major emergency department. The two officially accepted positions as co-medical directors at Richmond’s Chippenham Hospital, a unique leadership milestone within the regional health care network. Though initially hesitant to treat people they grew up with, the twins say they’re thrilled to deliver excellent, compassionate care to their hometown.

As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, Recession for Black America, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan Cast' Celebrates Final Season at Starz-Studded New York Premiere

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Culture Creators Turns 10: Druski, Janelle James, Jermaine Dupri & More To Be Honored At Anniversary Awards Brunch

2013 Arthur Ashe Kids Day
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

Michelle Obama and Serena Williams Break the Silence on Black Maternal Health

4 Items
Sports  |  Lauren E. Williams

The Knicks Lost, But Cardi B Won Game 3 With A Snatched Surprise NBA Finals Halftime Performance

7 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, Recession for Black America, and More

Education  |  Shannon Dawson

Can Trump Cancel Juneteenth? Here’s What We Know

53 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States

Sports  |  Shamika Sanders

But, What About Jordyn Woods' Orange Ostrich Bag?

Local  |  John Herrick

Clark’s Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics

15 Items
Celebrity News  |  Tonya Pendleton

‘Bad Boys’ Star Theresa Randle’s Ex Accuses Her Of Stalking & 'Smoking Crack' With His Dog

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close