‘Bad Boys’ Star Theresa Randle’s Ex Accuses Her Of Stalking & 'Smoking Crack' With His Dog

But by the fourth film in 2024, Bad Boys Ride or Die, she’d been mysteriously replaced by actress Tasha Smith. It was rumored that Randle, 61, had retired. A video circulating the internet showed a noticeably thinner Randle in a wheelchair. Fans speculated about her physical and mental health, but Randle never responded. She has not made a TV or film appearance since Bad Boys for Life.

But many people remember the Gary, Indiana native best as Martin Lawrence’s wife in the first three Bad Boys movies. She played Theresa Barnett, who was married to Lawrence’s Marcus Barnett.

Actress Theresa Randle boasts a stellar resume, featuring roles in notable films such as King of New York, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, CB4, and Beverly Hills Cop III.

In March, Randle was detained on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, but released two days later due to insufficient evidence, per Entertainment Weekly. She was previously detained for felony assault in October of 2024, the report says.

Now Randle is facing an order of protection from a man identified as her ex. TMZ reports that Dario Pallini says the actress has been stalking him since their breakup in 2024.

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He alleges that Randle broke into his home, and he found her smoking crack in a closet with his dog also inside. He says she told him she was surprised to see him there because she thought he “was in jail.”

When Pallini asked her to leave, she threw a can of vegetables at him, hitting him in the head. Pallini says she wasn’t making sense and called him an “Aryan POS.”

Police ultimately made Randle leave, but in his filing, he says he’s afraid she’ll return. On May 18, he also awoke to find her in his home, cleaning his house. After a tussle over a metal pole, she was arrested back then as well.

In his petition, Pallini says that Randle “is on drugs and needs help.”

Randle was once connected to Uptown Records’ rapper Father MC (born Timothy Brown) and internet scuttlebutt said the two were married. In a radio interview earlier this year, the rapper acknowledged the relationship (24:05) but said the two were dating, not married.

“Me and Teresa dated for three years, it was a great time. No kids came out of it, nothing like that. I don’t wish her nothing bad [on her]. She was great, she was a great partner, but marriage, nah.”

He added, “Whatever her mishaps or whatever happened to her along the way, if she ever wanted to call me, and if I’m in a situation to help, I would…great girl, I have nothing negative to say about her. “

Pallini’s request for a temporary restraining order was granted until a hearing scheduled for June 23.