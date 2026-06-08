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Chris Brown Announces ‘The Chocolate Edition’ Deluxe Album With 10 New Tracks

Chris Brown is set to release a deluxe version of his album Brown on June 19, titled The Chocolate Edition, featuring 10 new tracks. The original album, released on May 8, included 27 tracks with collaborations from various artists. The expanded edition aims to keep momentum going on charts and streaming services ahead of the upcoming Raymond and Brown Tour with Usher, starting on June 26. The project has received positive reviews and marks Brown’s 13th consecutive top-10 album in the United States. The album’s success reflects Brown’s enduring popularity in the music industry over the past two decades. Source: https://v1019.com/2026/06/05/chris-brown-announces-the-chocolate-edition-deluxe-album-with-10-new-tracks/