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Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert Returns For 30...

Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert Returns For 30th Anniversary Celebration

The annual event will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Hezekiah Walker At The Indy State Fair
Source: Michael Patton / Michael Patton Photography

Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert Returns For 30th Anniversary Celebration

Praise Indy listeners, mark your calendars!

The Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert is officially returning for its 30th anniversary, bringing together some of gospel music’s most beloved artists for a full day of worship, praise, and inspiration.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

RELATED: Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

RELATED: SOUNDS OF SUMMER INDIANA STATE FAIR

Leading this year’s celebration is gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard, who will headline the evening at 7 p.m. Known for worship anthems like “Break Every Chain,” “For Your Glory,” and “You Know My Name,” Cobbs Leonard has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary gospel music.

The lineup will also feature performances from:

  • Randy Weston & Judah Band
  • Demetrius West & JP
  • Stevard Stiles III
  • Andy & New Mercy
  • D.K. Pope
  • Angela Amos
  • Anthony Merriweather & New Revelation Dance Ministry
  • Judi Moore & The Celebration Choir
  • James Andrews & Total New Beginning
  • Fourth Harmony
  • Carlton Amos
  • Mount Pleasant Church
  • And more

The event will also feature local hosts and special guests from across Indiana’s gospel community, making it one of the largest faith-based gatherings of the Indiana State Fair season.

For three decades, the Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert has brought together families, churches, choirs, and music lovers for an unforgettable experience of worship and fellowship.

This year’s milestone celebration promises to continue that tradition while honoring the event’s rich history and impact throughout the community.

Will you be attending this year’s Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert? Let us know which artist you’re most excited to see.

Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert Returns For 30th Anniversary Celebration was originally published on praiseindy.com

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