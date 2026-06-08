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Super Mario Galaxy Movie Surpasses Billion Revenue

‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Becomes First $1 Billion Hit of 2026 Box Office

Published on June 8, 2026

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Two Mario characters, Luigi and Mario, standing with Yoshi in a colorful, festive setting with mushrooms and lights.
Source: Universal Pictures / The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Becomes First $1 Billion Hit of 2026 Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the first film of 2026 to achieve this milestone. Despite mixed reviews, the movie has been a commercial success, with a domestic box office of $428.5 million and an overseas haul of $571.5 million. The film’s success has solidified Nintendo, Universal Pictures, and Illumination as the top players in big-screen video game adaptations. A sequel is likely in the works, with a potential Donkey Kong film starring Seth Rogen set for release in 2028. Source: https://www.eurogamer.net/the-super-mario-galaxy-movie-one-billion-box-office

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