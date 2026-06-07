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Earth Wind and Fire Documentary Celebrates Their Legacy

A Questlove-directed documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire’s rise from Maurice White’s vision debuts tonight on HBO Max

Published on June 7, 2026

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A Questlove-directed documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire’s rise from Maurice White’s vision debuts tonight on HBO Max

“A new documentary directed by Questlove explores the rise of Chicago’s Earth, Wind & Fire. It follows the story from Maurice White’s early vision to their status as one of the most influential music acts. The film features rare archival material and interviews with band members, family, and artists influenced by their work. In addition, it highlights White’s blend of spirituality, showmanship, and genre-crossing music. This unique blend shaped funk, soul, disco, and pop for decades.” Source: https://screenrant.com/db/movie/earth-wind-fire-to-be-celestial-vs-that-s-the-weight-of-the-world

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