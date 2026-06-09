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Bob Johnson Returns to BET Under the Ellison Family

Published on June 9, 2026

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Republican presidential elect Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster Township, N.J.
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Bob Johnson Returns to BET Under the Ellison Family

Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, has returned to the network as part of its first-ever Board of Advisers, which includes other prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Despite this move, Johnson no longer owns the network, as it was sold to Viacom in 2001. BET is now owned by the Ellison family, who control the network’s direction and decisions. The recent establishment of the advisory board has raised questions about who truly holds power over BET’s future and programming decisions, highlighting the lack of Black ownership and control in the media landscape. Source: https://balleralert.com/bob-johnson-returns-to-bet-ellison-ownership/

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