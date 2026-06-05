Mýa Shares Powerful Story of Survival, Self-Love, and Healing After Abuse



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Mýa abuse survivor story is inspiring conversations about healing, self-worth, and the courage it takes to leave a toxic relationship.

During a June 2026 appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Mýa opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life. The Grammy-winning singer revealed that she survived verbal, financial, and physical abuse in a past relationship, describing it as an experience that included “everything you can imagine,” including narcissistic behavior.

One of the most powerful takeaways from the conversation was Mýa’s reminder that fame does not shield anyone from unhealthy relationships. She explained that abuse often begins with unpredictable moments of anger, control, and emotional instability that can gradually change a person’s sense of self.

For Mýa, the turning point came during an argument when her young niece looked at her like a stranger. In that moment, she realized she had become someone she no longer recognized.

“I have become somebody else because of someone else. This ends today,” she recalled thinking.

That wake-up call led her to make a life-changing decision. Mýa emphasized that recurring abuse should never be ignored, warning that dangerous situations can escalate quickly and sometimes become life-threatening.

Since leaving the relationship, the singer has intentionally focused on healing. Rather than rushing into another romance, she chose to remain single and invest in self-love, discernment, and personal growth.

The Mýa abuse survivor story is not just about overcoming hardship. It is about reclaiming identity, setting boundaries, and choosing peace over pain.

Today, the Mýa abuse survivor story serves as a powerful reminder that healing is possible, and that recognizing your worth can be the first step toward a healthier and more fulfilling future.

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