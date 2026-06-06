Source: Peloton / Peloton

Eminem Returns to EA Sports UFC with Detroit Anthem

Electronic Arts has revealed the soundtrack for the upcoming UFC game, featuring a mix of high-energy tracks from various artists. The game promises realistic fight physics and a roster that includes all current UFC champions and top-ranked fighters. Eminem makes a return to the UFC series with his song “Welcome 2 Detroit” featuring Trick Trick. Eminem’s music has been a popular choice for video game soundtracks, and he has even appeared as a character in some games, including Fortnite and Hitman World of Assassination. Fans can expect more creative collaborations involving Eminem’s music in the future. Source: https://eminem.news/ufc-6-detroit-anthem.html