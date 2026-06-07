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A$AP Rocky Shouts Out Rihanna Before Rapping Playboy Bars

Put Some Rih-spect On Her Name! A$AP Rocky Gives Rihanna Shoutouts On Early Tour Stops, Rockstar Couple Pops Out For Family Affair

A$AP Rocky is back on his pretty boy flow but he's making sure to give Rihanna her respect during his "Don't Be Dumb" tour.

Published on June 7, 2026

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When it comes to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky knows he better not be dumb.

Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION
Source: Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com / Courtesy of AWGE

As cute tour moments between the rockstar couple continue to take over the net, the latest video showing Rocky making it clear that his playboy days are behind him really has the streets talking. Before performing his track “Hella Hoes” from his ASAP Mob days, the Harlem-born rapper made a sweet declaration to the Bajan pop star.

“Yo babe, this song is old as hell,” he said. “I’m talking to you. This song like 15 years, alright? I ain’t got no hoes no more.”

You know what that’s called? Growth.

For fans of the couple, Rocky‘s song “Fashion Killa” released in 2013 holds a special place in their hearts and in the story of the artist’s relationship. Rihanna starred as the lead woman in the visuals for the track and many mark it as one of the first signs that the two would ultimately end up together. During his concert stop in Chicago, Rihanna bounced up to the stage to have Rocky kiss her hand before he performed the track, much to the delight of front row fans.

A$ap had the girlies in heart-eye hysteria when he popped out with he and Rihanna’s daughter, Rocki Irish, who was closing her eyes to block out the camera flashes before getting into the car. Fans have only had one real glimpse of the youngest Rocky/Rih kid when she popped out alongside of her mother to cover The Pop Issue of W Magazine. So, seeing her alongside her effortlessly fly dad brought out all the feels.

The couple also recently celebrated the 4th birthday of their eldest son, RZA, with a fun slime-themed party. The fun-filled family affair took place in a museum where the kids made slime bars. Cute!

Put Some Rih-spect On Her Name! A$AP Rocky Gives Rihanna Shoutouts On Early Tour Stops, Rockstar Couple Pops Out For Family Affair was originally published on bossip.com

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