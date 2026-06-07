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Bill Cosby to Pay Nearly $60M Following Court Ruling

Bill Cosby to pay nearly $60M as a result of the judge’s decision to reject a request for a new trial.

Published on June 7, 2026

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Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Bill Cosby to pay nearly $60M as a result of the judge’s decision to reject a request for a new trial.

Bill Cosby’s request for a new trial has been denied. He has been ordered to pay nearly $60 million to Donna Motsinger, one of the women who accused him of sexual assault. The judge ruled that Cosby did not show any irregularities in the trial. Because of this, it was determined that nothing prevented him from having a fair trial. Meanwhile, the ruling follows a March verdict. In that verdict, Motsinger was awarded $59.25 million for past and future suffering. She was also awarded punitive damages. Cosby and his legal team argued that the punitive damages were excessive. They also argued that he could not afford them. However, their motion was denied. Source: https://blavity.com/bill-cosby-must-pay-nearly-60m-after-judge-rejects-new-trial-bid

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