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Michael Jackson Biopic Set to Break Records

“Michael” has earned $860.7 million worldwide at the box office

Published on June 6, 2026

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Enter to win passes to an advance screening of 'MICHAEL'
Source: R1 / R1

“Michael” has earned $860.7 million worldwide at the box office

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” starring Jaafar Jackson, is set to debut on digital streaming this week, aiming to surpass the record set by the 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” about Queen and Freddie Mercury. “Bohemian Rhapsody” holds the title of the highest-grossing music biopic with $911 million worldwide and won four Oscars. “Michael” follows the rise of Michael Jackson from his Jackson 5 days to becoming the King of Pop, with Jaafar Jackson portraying the adult Michael. The film has earned over $860 million globally and is expected to reach the box office pinnacle after its release in Japan on July 12. Source: https://thenyledger.com/business/michael-arrives-on-streaming-this-week-as-michael-jackson-movie-eyes-music-biopic-record

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