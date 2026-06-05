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106.7 WTLC
News
On Air
Show Schedule
6AM-10AM | Rickey Smiley Morning Show
10AM-3PM | Karen Vaughn
3PM-7PM | The DL Hughley Show
7PM – Midnight | Love and R&B KG Smooth
2AM – 6AM | JC
Kenny Kixx
DJ King
Simone Party
Podcasts
Exhale with Karen Vaughn
Inspire U
The Fumble
Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart
Dear Future Wifey
She Said It First
Fatal Attraction
Contests
Pick The Playlist
General Rules
Disclaimer
Events
Connect
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Advertise with 106.7 WTLC!
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FEATURED LOCAL CONTENT
BLACK MUSIC MONTH
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Tribeca Festival 2026 Opening Night Review: Earth, Wind & A Fire Doc
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Black Music Month: Black Music Artists in Video Games
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Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!
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Black Music Month: Influential Icons
1999: Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” Wins Big | Black Music Month
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1984: Marvin Gaye Dies A Day Before His 45th Birthday
1983: ‘A Star Is Born’ Whitney Houston Debuts On The Merv Griffin Show
11 Items
10 Epic Moments In Music When Prince Ruled The World
1978: Marvin Gaye Gets Vulnerable With “Hear My Dear”
1974: Stevie Wonder Makes History… Again | Black Music Month
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1972: Aretha Franklin Makes History With ‘Amazing Grace’ | Black Music Month
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Black Music Month: Best of 70’s Soul Music
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Celebrating Black Blues Legends
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For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Go-Go
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106.7 WTLC
News
On Air
Show Schedule
6AM-10AM | Rickey Smiley Morning Show
10AM-3PM | Karen Vaughn
3PM-7PM | The DL Hughley Show
7PM – Midnight | Love and R&B KG Smooth
2AM – 6AM | JC
Kenny Kixx
DJ King
Simone Party
Podcasts
Exhale with Karen Vaughn
Inspire U
The Fumble
Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart
Dear Future Wifey
She Said It First
Fatal Attraction
Contests
Pick The Playlist
General Rules
Disclaimer
Events
Connect
Contact 106.7 WTLC
Advertise with 106.7 WTLC!
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Twitter
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Text Club Sign Up
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Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo
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