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FEATURED LOCAL CONTENT
iOne Local | 2026 Black Music Month | 2026-05-12

iOne Local | 2026 Black Music Month | 2026-05-12

iOne Local | 2026 Black Music Month | 2026-05-12

BLACK MUSIC MONTH
11 Items

Tribeca Festival 2026 Opening Night Review: Earth, Wind & A Fire Doc

How Michael Jackson Blurred Color Lines on MTV With 'Billie Jean'

10 Items

Michael Jackson Performances That Shifted Culture

9 Items

10 Black-Owned Record Labels You Should Know In 2026

The Rise Of Hip-Hop Gospel And A New Generation Of Praise

10 Items

New Music Mondays: 2BYG Brings Back The Boy Band Era With New Single

TM:101 Live – The Masquerade Las Vegas Residency

The Fix: Jeezy Reflects on His Divorce and His Next Chapter

Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 7

The Fix: Serena Williams Joins Alicia Keys for Broadway

11 Items

10 Country African American Artists You Should Know

Lecrae: Bridging Faith, Culture, and Hip-Hop

15 Items

Roots and Rhythm: Celebrating the Connection Between Black Music and Professional Athletes

A Legacy of Faith: How The Winans Family Revolutionized Gospel

In Control: How Janet Jackson Shaped Her Destiny, Her Way

Roxannes Revenge – How A Teenage Battle Rapper Changed Hip-Hop Forever

7 Items

Childish Gambino: A Genius Shaped by Diverse Influences

Compton Cowboys Partner With NMAAM For 2025 CMA Fest

Tupac Shakur’s Influence In Rap, Movies & Hip Hop Culture

Indiana State Fair

Indiana State Fair

11 Items

Black Music Month: Black Music Artists in Video Games

8 Items

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

11 Items

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

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Lucille Bogan and Sexyy Red: Black Music’s Brave Evolution Towards Unapologetic Expression

6 Items

Harmonizing Legacies: The Resonant Influence of Gospel Music Families

Legacy Fest - 2024 at Madam Walker - WTLCAM WTLCFM - IPS

Madam Walker: 3rd Legacy Fest Block Party

6 Items

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Happy Bday Prince
11 Items

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

JANET JACKSON ANS NELLY AT GAIBRIDGE 2024
40 Items

Janet Jackson Tour Setlist

21 Items

Black Music Month: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

4 Items

Black Music Month: Paying Tribute to Sean Garrett, A Trailblazing Songwriter

41 Items

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

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Black Music Month: First Black Musician to Ever….

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NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

1999: Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” Wins Big | Black Music Month

1985: Live Aid Brings Attention To Africa

1984: Marvin Gaye Dies A Day Before His 45th Birthday

1983: ‘A Star Is Born’ Whitney Houston Debuts On The Merv Griffin Show

11 Items

10 Epic Moments In Music When Prince Ruled The World

1978: Marvin Gaye Gets Vulnerable With “Hear My Dear”

1974: Stevie Wonder Makes History… Again | Black Music Month

1973: The Birth of Hip-Hop | Black Music Month

1972: Aretha Franklin Makes History With ‘Amazing Grace’ | Black Music Month

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Black Music Month: Best of 70’s Soul Music

1971: Bill Withers Releases His Debut Album ‘Just As I Am’ | Black Music Month

Missy Elliott Receives The Music Innovator Award At The Black Music Honors

Lifetime Presents ‘VOICES OF A LIFETIME’ for Black Music Month Honoring TLC, Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole

Albert King Performs At The Lone Star Cafe
14 Items

Celebrating Black Blues Legends

Array
4 Items

Missy Elliot & A Tribe Call Quest Are 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Nominees

Today - Season 71

Usher Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘My Way’ And Black Music Month With Tiny Desk Concert [WATCH]

Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles To Be Posthumously Inducted Into Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame

For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Go-Go

8 Items

7 New Artists Shaping The Future Of Black Music

For The Culture Podcast: Slow It Down – A History of Chopped & Screwed Music

Madam Walker Jazz on the Ave

Madam Walker Jazz on the Ave: The Suite Life presented by AARP Indiana & INHP!

SHOUT – Highlighting Indiana’s Gospel Roots Virtual Show[Watch]

6 Items

The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos

The Ultimate Philadelphia Soul Playlist Volume One

14 Items

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First No. 1 US Single At 13 Years Old

Black Music Month: The City of Atlanta Introduced The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

6 Items

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

51 Items

50 Best 2Pac Deep Cuts To Blast For His Would-Be 50th Birthday

Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist [Listen]

For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Funk

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10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop

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10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers

5 Fashionable Album Covers That Shifted The Culture

For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Trap Music

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10 Classic Hip-Hop Soul Songs

18 Items

17 Rapper Who Are Best Friends

Legendary Musician Muddy Waters’ Chicago Home Granted Preliminary Landmark Status

6 Items

5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second Album

Music And Melody: Black Music Month
12 Items

Music & Melody: Black Music Month Indianapolis Spotlight

For The Culture Podcast: The History of Gospel Music

Urban One Celebrates Black Music Month with the Release of For The Culture: The History of Black Music Podcast Series!

Mary J Blige In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
6 Items

Black Music Month: Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ro James

The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade

The Great Debates: Best Live Show or Performance

The Great Debates: Best Album of Decade

#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need Today [Listen]

Babyface

How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out

6 Items

#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We Can Use Today [Listen]

Black Music Month: Celebrating Lil Kim [PLAYLIST]

Black Music Month: Is Outkast The Best Rap Duo Of All Time?

Black Music Month: Top 5 Maxwell Classics

Black Music Month: Sade Top 5 Videos

Black Music Month Spotlight: Rance Allen

Black Music Month: Anita Baker

Black Music Month: The Story of Stevie Wonder

Black Music Month: From Destiny’s Child to Beyonce

Black Music Month: The Story of Prince Rogers Nelson

Black Music Month: The Notorious B.I.G.

Black Music Month: The Tragic Story Of The Great Marvin Gaye

Black Music Month: The Best Of Tupac Shakur

Black Music Month: The Best Of Luther Vandross

Black Music Month: The Best Of Michael Jackson

Black Music Month: Celebrating Indy’s Own Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds!

Chaka Khan – Black Music Month

Black Music Month Spotlight: Chaka Khan

Usher - Black Music Month

Black Music Month: Usher

Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

LA Reid Speaks on the Michael Jackson and Prince Rivalry

DONNELL RAWLINGS

Charlie Murphy Speaks On How Prince Reacted To His Skit On The Chappelle Show

The Ro James Album Release Party

Highlights From The Ro James “El Dorado” Album Release Party!

Johnny Gill

Johnny Gill feat. New Edition “This One’s For Me & You” [Music Video]

More BLACK MUSIC MONTH

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