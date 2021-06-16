50 Best 2Pac Deep Cuts To Blast For His Would-Be 50th Birthday

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Happy heavenly 50th birthday, 2Pac!

The West Coast rap legend would be celebrating his semicentennial birthday today if not for the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed his life at the age of 25 years old. Ironically enough, he’s been gone for exactly that same amount of time, and in the two-and-a-half decades since his passing he’s only grown in terms of icon status.

Although he was an amazing actor and had the knowledge to be one thought-provoking political figure, Pac was of course known primarily for his music. However, we thought it would be cool to put you all on to some of the lesser-known deep cuts throughout his career to ring in his would-be 50th the right way while also continuing our month-long Black Music Month celebration here on BAW.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We pulled together tracks from all his albums, both when he was living and the posthumously-released LPs. From his 1991 debut with 2Pacalypse Now and the 1993 follow-up Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…, all the way to his more popular projects like the 1995 fan-favorite Me Against the World and his Diamond-selling final 1996 album All Eyez on Me, we scoured through to pick out the best cuts not released as singles.

You’ll also find previously unreleased joints and remixes found on 1996’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, 1997’s R U Still Down? (Remember Me), the classic 1998 Greatest Hits album, the 2001 masterpiece Until the End of Time, Better Dayz from 2002, the now-iconicTupac: Resurrection soundtrack, 2004’s Loyal to the Game, Pac’s Life from 2006 and the surprising Beginnings: The Lost Tapes 1988–1991 that showcased a 17-year-old Tupac Shakur before it all even began.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Celebrate the life of 2Pac on what would’ve been his 50th birthday today by bumping these 50 amazing deep cuts by the dearly missed hip-hop legend. We’ll mourn you forever Pac, especially during Black Music Month:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

50 Best 2Pac Deep Cuts To Blast For His Would-Be 50th Birthday was originally published on blackamericaweb.com