Missy Elliot & A Tribe Call Quest Are 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is home to legends from past decades that left their mark on not just rock culture, but music culture. Every year new artists, musicians, and bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame for the historical music they created for the world. Today, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made their announcement of who will be joining the list, and some credible black artists are among them.
Keep reading to see who!
1. Missy ElliottSource:Doritos
When it comes to Missy Elliott, we all can name a hit. She’s a songwriter, producer, and label executive who helped shape the culture in the late ’90s and 2000s. Missy was ahead of her time with her creative music videos and her unique, complex, custom costumes. She managed to be a songwriter, and start her own label all before achieving the status of being a platinum solo artist and a legend.
2. A Tribe Called QuestSource:Getty
A Tribe Called Quest shifted hip hop in the late 80s and 90s with their expressive thoughts and brilliance. They spoke positivity into the culture and expanded the genre with their creativity.
3. The (Detroit) SpinnersSource:Getty
The Spinners or Detroit Spinners made history in the R&B and Soul genre in the 60s and 70s. They continue to tour today with Henry Fambrough being the last remaining original member.
