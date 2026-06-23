Juneteenth Weekend 2026 Recap
Juneteenth Weekend Recap: Indianapolis Showed Up & Showed Out
- Legacy Fest at Madam Walker Legacy Center celebrated community, history, and music icon Teddy Riley.
- Legacy Fest Block Party on Indiana Avenue featured live music, local vendors, and community engagement.
- Indy Juneteenth Celebration at the State Fairgrounds drew thousands to celebrate unity and progress.
Juneteenth Weekend Recap: Indianapolis Showed Up & Showed Out
Juneteenth weekend was filled with celebration, reflection, and community as 106.7 WTLC spent the weekend highlighting some of Indianapolis’ biggest events honoring Black history, culture, and excellence.
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Friday: Legacy Fest at the Madam Walker Legacy Center
Our Juneteenth weekend began at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center for Legacy Fest, a celebration of culture, history, and the enduring legacy of Madam C.J. Walker.
The event brought together community leaders, local organizations, artists, and residents for a day dedicated to honoring the past while investing in the future.
One of the weekend’s standout moments was welcoming music legend Teddy Riley, whose impact on generations of music fans continues to be felt today.
Saturday: Legacy Fest Block Party
The celebration continued Saturday as Indiana Avenue came alive for the Legacy Fest Block Party. The historic corridor was filled with live music, local vendors, food, art, and community engagement as families and friends gathered to celebrate Juneteenth together.
Throughout the day, WTLC spoke with community leaders, elected officials, and attendees about the importance of preserving Indianapolis’ rich Black history and creating opportunities for future generations.
Saturday: Indy Juneteenth Celebration
We then headed to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration, one of the largest Juneteenth gatherings in Indiana.
Thousands of people from across the city came together to enjoy live entertainment, educational experiences, local businesses, community resources, and family-friendly activities. The celebration served as a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and the work that still lies ahead.
From entrepreneurs and community advocates to families and longtime supporters, the spirit of unity and pride was on full display throughout the day.
A Weekend to Remember
106.7 WTLC is proud to have been part of a weekend that showcased the best of Indianapolis and the power of coming together in celebration, reflection, and joy.
Thank you to everyone who stopped by, shared their stories, and celebrated with us throughout the weekend.
We look forward to continuing these conversations and uplifting our community all year long.
Check out our videos and photo gallery from the weekend above. ❤️🖤💚