Juneteenth Weekend Recap: Indianapolis Showed Up & Showed Out

Friday: Legacy Fest at the Madam Walker Legacy Center Our Juneteenth weekend began at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center for Legacy Fest, a celebration of culture, history, and the enduring legacy of Madam C.J. Walker. The event brought together community leaders, local organizations, artists, and residents for a day dedicated to honoring the past while investing in the future. One of the weekend’s standout moments was welcoming music legend Teddy Riley, whose impact on generations of music fans continues to be felt today.

Saturday: Legacy Fest Block Party The celebration continued Saturday as Indiana Avenue came alive for the Legacy Fest Block Party. The historic corridor was filled with live music, local vendors, food, art, and community engagement as families and friends gathered to celebrate Juneteenth together. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Throughout the day, WTLC spoke with community leaders, elected officials, and attendees about the importance of preserving Indianapolis’ rich Black history and creating opportunities for future generations.

Saturday: Indy Juneteenth Celebration We then headed to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration, one of the largest Juneteenth gatherings in Indiana. Thousands of people from across the city came together to enjoy live entertainment, educational experiences, local businesses, community resources, and family-friendly activities. The celebration served as a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and the work that still lies ahead. From entrepreneurs and community advocates to families and longtime supporters, the spirit of unity and pride was on full display throughout the day.