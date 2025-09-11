Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix: Serena Williams Joins Alicia Keys for Broadway

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Serena Williams is stepping into Broadway. The tennis legend has signed on as co-producer of Hell’s Kitchen, the hit musical inspired by Alicia Keys’ upbringing in New York City.

Keys wrote the music and lyrics for the show, which has already made a splash on Broadway with 13 Tony nominations and two wins. Now, with Williams on board, the production is gearing up for its first North American tour.

Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 7
Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

The tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, before heading to more cities across the country. Williams said she’s thrilled to make her Broadway debut behind the scenes, especially alongside Keys.

The partnership between these two powerhouses only heightens anticipation for Hell’s Kitchen on tour.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close