The Fix: Serena Williams Joins Alicia Keys for Broadway
Serena Williams is stepping into Broadway. The tennis legend has signed on as co-producer of Hell’s Kitchen, the hit musical inspired by Alicia Keys’ upbringing in New York City.
Keys wrote the music and lyrics for the show, which has already made a splash on Broadway with 13 Tony nominations and two wins. Now, with Williams on board, the production is gearing up for its first North American tour.
The tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, before heading to more cities across the country. Williams said she’s thrilled to make her Broadway debut behind the scenes, especially alongside Keys.
The partnership between these two powerhouses only heightens anticipation for Hell’s Kitchen on tour.
