The Ultimate Philadelphia Soul Playlist Volume One

Classix Philly is proud to talk about the rich history of Philadelphia Soul. Philly has a deep connection to this special month. If you didn’t know, Dyana Williams along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff founded Black Music Month. Gamble and Huff, Thom Bell, and their iconic label, Philadelphia International Records changed the sound of Soul. Hometown artists like Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, and Patti LaBelle would go on to have legendary careers. Acts like Lou Rawls and the OJay’s would leave their hometowns to find a new home on the label. Even The Jacksons would come and get some of the Sound of Philadelphia.

These artists would pave the way for Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, and others in the Philly area. Plus these artists would inspire others like Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, and more! There is no other sound in music quite like Philly Soul.

Classix Philly’s own Jay “Mixin” Dixon has curated a playlist to give you a taste of the sound of Philadelphia which you can hear below.

You can also listen to Dixon and Classix Philly personality and Philadelphia legend Tiffany Bacon discuss the legendary Philly soul movement in Radio One’s “For The Culture Podcast. Listen, rate, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

