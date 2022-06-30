Usher Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘My Way’ And Black Music Month With Tiny Desk Concert [WATCH]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

NPR has celebrated Black Music Month with their Tiny Desk program throughout June and on the last day, they close it out with none other than R&B legend Usher.

With nearly 30 years in the spotlight under his belt, the singer responsible for classic albums such as Confessions made certain his appearance on Tiny Desk was a memorable one, complete with a band dressed in all black, prepared to not only cap Black Music Month but celebrate the silver anniversary of his 1997 album, My Way.

“We celebrate Black Music Month. This has been Black magic,” Usher often says throughout the performance. Not shortchanging the NPR crowd, Usher walks through a history of R&B from the ’90s through the ’00s, touching on hit singles such as “U Don’t Have To Call” from 2001’s 8701 to “Superstar” and more. The loose and playful set finds him showcasing new pockets to familiar songs and offering fun anecdotes. Backed by Eric Bellinger and Vedo on vocals, Usher Raymond IV reminds people there’s not a mythical concert or Verzuz he can be part of, because he’s without peer.

USHER: TINY DESK SETLIST

“You Make Me Wanna…”

“Superstar”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“Nice & Slow”

“Confessions Part II”

“My Way”

RELATED: The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Which Celebrity Would Usher Have Dated Back In The day?

RELATED: T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda F*cked Up Music” As The 2 R&B Icons Share Stage In Atlanta