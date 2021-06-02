5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second Album

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

We’re celebrating Black Music Month here at Black America Web, and what would modern day R&B music be without the impact of Whitney Houston?

This week marks the 34th anniversary of her Diamond-selling sophomore LP, which produced multiple number one hits and created some classic karaoke moments over the years for sure.

From her GRAMMY-winning hit lead single “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to the pre-album closer “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” — one of four Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers off this album alone! — Whitney was without a doubt in her bag during this era of her career. We’re just honored the celebrate it on the album’s 34th anniversary.

Tune in below to hear five definitive songs from Whitney, the 1987 album from an artist many refer to as The Greatest Voice Of All:

