Madam Walker: 3rd Legacy Fest Block Party

106.7 WTLC'S LIVE Broadcast from Madam Walker Legacy Fest's – FREE Block Party

Legacy Fest, a signature fundraiser, is a two-day celebration honoring the legacy of Madam Walker, the historic Madam Walker building, and the month of June, nationally recognized as Black Music Month!

FULL LEGACY FEST DETAILS & SCHEDULE BELOW

Legacy Fest Concert on Friday, June 21, 2024 *THIS CONCERT IS SOLD OUT!

Boyz II Men will headline the third annual Legacy Fest Benefit Concert on Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Historic Madam Walker Legacy Center! Known as one of the hottest events of the year, the Legacy Fest Benefit Concert takes place on Friday, June 21, 2024 beginning at 5:30pm with an Elevated reception, followed by an intimate concert with legendary R&B group Boyz II Men at 7:30pm. The night concludes with a Premium Soirée from 9pm until midnight. This night of glamour and sophistication will be held on the grounds of the Historic Walker Theatre.

Guests will indulge in an open bar, specialty drinks and spectacular cuisine. The Legacy Fest Benefit Concert is the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s annual signature fundraiser and the kick-off to the organization’s two-day Legacy Fest. Proceeds from the Legacy Fest Benefit Concert support the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s entrepreneurship, education and arts and culture initiatives. The Madam Walker Legacy Center is a not-for-profit organization.

**TICKETS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR THE BOYZ II MEN CONCERT**

Legacy Fest Block Party on Saturday, June 22, 2024

The Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 3rd Annual Legacy Fest Block Party is on Saturday, June 22, 2024!

This FREE EVENT is a part of the two-day celebration honoring the legacy of Madam Walker, the historic Madam Walker building, and the month of June, nationally recognized as Black Music Month!

Indiana Avenue will set the stage for a host of musical performances, food trucks, vendors, and family-friendly activities from 11am-7pm!

Talent Line-Up:

11:00–12:00 p.m.: Music/DJ Brooke Billions

11:15–11:45 a.m.: Walk & Talk Tour Sampson Levingston

12:10–12:30 p.m.: Performance Breon Lanier w/Kenn on Keys

12:50–1:10 p.m.: Spoken Word Cypher Januarie York, Tony Styxx, JusWill, Corey Ewing

1:15–1:35 p.m.: Performance Psywrn Simone

2:00–2:30 p.m.: Music/DJ B.A.E

2:35–2:55 p.m.: Performance Maxie from Naptown

3:00–3:10 p.m. Stories from the Ave: Talkback with Sampson Levingston and Wildstyle Paschall

3:15–3:35 p.m.: Performance 4Cast

3:45-4:10 p.m.: Skate Jam Muffy Skates • On deck 10-15 minutes prior to

4:15–4:35 p.m.: Performance Allison Victoria

4:40–4:50 p.m. Sustaining Black Cultural Spaces: Talkback w/Kristian Stricklen, Brandon Cosby, and more.

4:55–5:25 p.m.: Performance Native Sun

5:30-5:40 p.m.: Closing Remarks Mariah Ivey

5:45–6:30 p.m.: Performance Downstroke

6:30–7:00 p.m.: Music/DJ Cleopatrah

Reserve your FREE Block Party tickets HERE.