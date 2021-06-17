5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.

From the early days of pioneers like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Bo Diddley of course, all the way to the psychedelic ’60s where Jimi Hendrix reigned supreme, Black musicians have been on, off and all around their rockers for decades now. People like Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes lead vocalist/guitarist Brittany Howard are some of the few showing our visibility in rock music today, and we don’t see our presence in the genre quieting down anytime soon.

From the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll herself Tina Turner to the new age revolutionary D’Angelo And The Vanguard, take a look at these five Black musicians that made impactful changes in rock music over the past five decades:

