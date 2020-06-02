How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out

Babyface is a musical legend that has been creating some of our favorite hits for over five decades. As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, he has earned 11 Grammys and created 26 number-one R&B hits throughout his career. He has worked with artists across all genres like Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and P!nk–just to name a few.

Although you may have jammed out to his music for years, do you really know him? Take our quiz to find out.

