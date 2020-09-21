CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

Continue reading Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

https://youtu.be/_FZXfgT_IRg Weeks after much of the country begins to "re-open" more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media