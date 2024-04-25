Listen Live
Local

One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the Wildwood Village Apartments just off of 38th Street and Guion around 10 o’clock Thursday morning. Police found three people shot. One person was dead, while two others were hurt.

The condition of the other two victims has not been released by IMPD.

More information is expected later today.

The post One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close