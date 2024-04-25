One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the Wildwood Village Apartments just off of 38th Street and Guion around 10 o’clock Thursday morning. Police found three people shot. One person was dead, while two others were hurt.

The condition of the other two victims has not been released by IMPD.

More information is expected later today.

