The Indy Hot Spots with WTLCFM wants to highlight some of hottest places in Indy for you!
Both locals and tourists in Indianapolis, can see below a comprehensive guide to the city’s best hot spot restaurants, nightlife activities, and fun attractions.
Our mission is to empower businesses to promote themselves and attract visitors here to help continue to bring life and support the vibrant and dynamic culture of Indianapolis.
1. Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place – 1831 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202Source:n/a
Kountry Kitchen Soulfood Place is Indy’s hot spot for the best soul food and catering in the city!
PHONE: (317) 635-6000
2. Circle City Cigars – 3338 N. Illinois StreetSource:n/a
Circle City Cigars is the place to be for your cigar needs! Circle City Cigars has something for everyone to enjoy with a variety of brands and great prices. Located at 3338 N. Illinois St. inside the historic Cosmo Knights Social Lounge.
PHONE: (317) 840-5644
URL: https://www.yelp.com/biz/circle-city-cigars-indianapolis
3. Gip Got Tips – 2073 N. EmersonSource:n/a
Gip Got Tips – I bet you can’t eat just one! Gip’s Tips are falling off the bone with an unforgettable sauce.
PHONE: (317) 258-1447
4. House of Beauty Miss Cutie – 10202 E. Washington StreetSource:n/a
House of Beauty Miss Cutie has everything from hair products, hair and wigs to beauty products and accessories. Visit House of Beauty Miss Cutie in the Washington Square Mall for all your beauty supply needs!
PHONE: (317) 735-1918
5. Elan Furs – 3841 E. 82nd StreetSource:n/a
Elan Furs wants to keep you warm and fashionable during All Star Weekend – stop by and enjoy 80% off select items!
PHONE: (317) 255-6100
6. Flair Bistro – 49 S. Meridian StreetSource:n/a
Check out Flair Bistro – downtown Indy’s newest restaurant! Flair has a fusion menu bursting with flavor, and an ambiance you don’t want to miss.
PHONE: Click here for reservations