Published on February 1, 2024

The Indy Hot Spots with WTLCFM wants to highlight some of hottest places in Indy for you!

Both locals and tourists in Indianapolis, can see below a comprehensive guide to the city’s best hot spot restaurants, nightlife activities, and fun attractions.

Our mission is to empower businesses to promote themselves and attract visitors here to help continue to bring life and support the vibrant and dynamic culture of Indianapolis.

1. Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place – 1831 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place

Kountry Kitchen Soulfood Place is Indy’s hot spot for the best soul food and catering in the city! 

PHONE: (317) 635-6000

URL: https://www.kountrykitchenindy.com/

2. Circle City Cigars – 3338 N. Illinois Street

Circle City Cigars

Circle City Cigars is the place to be for your cigar needs! Circle City Cigars has something for everyone to enjoy with a variety of brands and great prices. Located at 3338 N. Illinois St. inside the historic Cosmo Knights Social Lounge.  

PHONE: (317) 840-5644

URL: https://www.yelp.com/biz/circle-city-cigars-indianapolis

3. Gip Got Tips – 2073 N. Emerson

Gip Got Tips

Gip Got Tips – I bet you can’t eat just one! Gip’s Tips are falling off the bone with an unforgettable sauce.  

PHONE: (317) 258-1447

URL: https://www.gipgottips.com/

4. House of Beauty Miss Cutie – 10202 E. Washington Street

House of Beauty Miss Cutie

House of Beauty Miss Cutie has everything from hair products, hair and wigs to beauty products and accessories. Visit House of Beauty Miss Cutie in the Washington Square Mall for all your beauty supply needs!  

PHONE: (317) 735-1918 

URL: https://www.houseofbeautymisscutie.net/ 

5. Elan Furs – 3841 E. 82nd Street

Elan Furs

Elan Furs wants to keep you warm and fashionable during All Star Weekend – stop by and enjoy 80% off select items!  

PHONE: (317) 255-6100

URL: https://elanfurs.com/

6. Flair Bistro – 49 S. Meridian Street

Flair Bistro

Check out Flair Bistro – downtown Indy’s newest restaurant! Flair has a fusion menu bursting with flavor, and an ambiance you don’t want to miss.  

PHONE: Click here for reservations 

URL: https://flairbistro.co.uk/restaurant-menu/

