R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

We are thrilled to announce that the legendary Ralph Tresvant, known for his iconic role in New Edition and his solo career spanning over five decades, will be gracing the airwaves of 106.7 WTLC as the new evening host, starting May 6th at 7pm.

Ralph Tresvant’s illustrious career as a solo artist, actor, entertainer, writer, and producer has made him an international star, captivating audiences worldwide. Now, he takes on a new role as the host of Urban One Inc’s Reach Media and Radio One’s esteemed syndicated show, “Love and R&B”.

Debuting in 2023, “Love and R&B” has been a beloved program, preserving the legacy of traditional R&B music with classic slow jams and love songs. With Ralph Tresvant at the helm, the show is set to reach new heights and continue its tradition of excellence.

Tresvant’s appointment follows the untimely passing of long-time host Jerry Wade, whose contributions to the industry will be remembered fondly. Tresvant steps into this role with the utmost respect for his predecessor’s legacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ralph Tresvant to the 106.7 WTLC family,” said Deon Levingston, Regional Vice President of Urban One Inc. “His unparalleled talent, experience, and passion for R&B music make him the perfect fit to carry the legacy of evenings on WTLC-FM. We look forward to the incredible journey ahead with Ralph at the helm.”

Karen Vaughn, Operations Manager at 106.7 WTLC, expressed her excitement about Tresvant’s appointment, stating, “Ralph Tresvant is a true icon in the world of R&B music. We are honored to have him join the 106.7 WTLC family and look forward to the magic he will bring to our airwaves.”

Tune in to 106.7 WTLC starting May 6th at 7pm to experience Ralph Tresvant’s debut as the evening host, and join us in welcoming him to the WTLC family!

Note: The Quiet Storm will be moving to Midnight-3AM on WTLC Sunday through Thursday.