July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas announced today at the Jerry Wade Celebration that on behalf of Mayor Joe Hogsett who is the mayor of the City of Indianapolis, Jerry Wade’s birthday (July 18th, 2024) will now be know as the “Loverman” Jerry Wade Day in the city of Indianapolis!

Junith Thomas started her speech by saying,

“Men like Jerry Wade is what makes Indianapolis unique. He created all sorts of memories for so many people for generations, right? So it’s so special that WTLC and Radio One really are celebrating his life in so many unique ways.

Judith Thomas then mentioned she is here to announce an official proclamation: