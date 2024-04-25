Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Kanye West has become notorious for pushing back the release dates of his albums. While his fans are upset that Vultures 2 has yet to drop a month and change after its original release date of March 8, they’ll be pleased to know it will now include a feature from someone you never saw coming.

According to Variety, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, Vultures 2, is now set to release May 3 and will surprisingly include a feature from none other than the Migos’ Takeoff (RIP). The song in question is a pre-existing cut named “Let Me Chill Out” which not only includes Takeoff but also NBA YoungBoy and Rich the Kid. While this is cool news for fans of the dearly departed rapper, Kanye fans are still low-key upset that the man continues to psych them out with his tentative album release dates.

Variety reports:

Kanye revealed the “Vultures 2” release date news during a recent appearance on Justin LaBoy’s “The Download” podcast. “Vultures” was announced as a three-part album series with the third volume said to arrive on April 5 though the third volume of the album was not discussed during Kanye and LaBoy’s conversation.

Not soon after, Rolling Stone confirmed the inclusion of “Let Me Chill Out” and Takeoff’s verse on the album, describing it as a “highlight track.” Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022, has been only ever been posthumously featured on songs for Quavo’s 2023 album “Rocket Power.”

Kanye and Ty Dolla released “Vultures 1” on Feb. 10 via YZY, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, launching its lead single, “Carnival” to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song competed with fresh singles from Beyoncé, and remains at No. 20 on the chart.

Say what you will about Kanye West, the man has a loyal following who will follow him to the ends of the Earth regardless of how off the wall or reprehensible he gets with his words and actions. It’s rather MAGA-ish if you really think about it.

