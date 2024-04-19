Listen Live
Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Published on April 19, 2024

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

In a heartwarming tribute to the late Jerry Wade, Quality Life Adult Day Services hosted a special building dedication ceremony today at their location on 3020 E. Post Road.

The event started at 1:00 PM.

It turned out to be a perfect day to honor Jerry Wade, a figure cherished for his unwavering kindness and dedication to serving the community.

Jerry Wade’s name now proudly graces the building, serving as a lasting testament to his life of love and service there and everywhere.

As you now drive by 30th and Post, you will see Jerry’s name big and bold across the front doors of the building.

The ceremony was more than just a dedication; it was a heartfelt celebration of Jerry’s enduring legacy and the profound impact he had on everyone around him. Many spoke at the event and even Mayor Joe Hogsett who told us “Jerry always reminded me I needed to work on my dancing,” broke out some moves.

The event brought together individuals from all walks of life, united in their appreciation for Jerry Wade and the positive influence.

The event was a touching tribute that truly reflected the essence of his character.

Watch the full ribbon cutting ceremony below:

Thank you to everyone who joined us in commemorating Jerry Wade’s legacy. Let’s carry forward his spirit of love and service as we continue to make a difference in the lives of those around us.

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

