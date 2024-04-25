Listen Live
Let’s Make A Toast For The Real Beaters: Ye FKA Kanye West Starting Porn Company, Sources Say

The name of the brand and studio is reportedly Yeezy Porn.

Published on April 25, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has often made nods to his affinity for pornography and it appears that he has plans to dive in further. According to sources, Ye is in the early stages of launching an adult entertainment empire.

TMZ obtained intel from a source close to the Chicago superstar that a Yeezy Porn film studio and brand company is in development with connections to major players in the blue movie business.

Mike Moz, the ex-husband of porn legend and Donald Trump nemesis Stormy Daniels is reportedly in talks to head the studio. Moz has worked primarily as a producer, art director, and casting director. Moz was married to Daniels between 2007 and 2009.

Ye has previously detailed struggles with porn addiction but also has fully embraced his love of the genre for several instances across his career. It isn’t known the style or direction of pornography the producer will take but it should be expected to be a grand spectacle as is Ye’s usual standard when it comes to his creative endeavors.

Further, fans are well aware that Ye loves to show off the beauty and curves of the women he’s been with so it would be a safe guess that he will go for the va-va-voom.

The Yeezy Porn studio and brand is reportedly launching this year in the summer months.

Photo: Getty

