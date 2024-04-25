Pro-Palestinian Protestors Arrested for Blocking Traffic Along Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS —Protestors ended up in handcuffs outside the Governor’s mansion in Indianapolis Thursday morning. This started with a rally, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace—Indiana and Middle Eastern Student Association of IUPUI.
It was at Tarkington Park. The protestors with that group continue to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end of U.S. help to Israel.
The rally began at around 7:30 am. About a half hour later, the protestors ventured out onto Meridian Street south of the park and were blocking intersections. That forced police to close Meridian between 46th and 49th streets.
It was around 9 am, that about two dozen protesters with signs and banners walked out onto Meridian. One person read a statement calling for a ceasefire before they moved back on to the street.
14 people were arrested after IMPD ordered the group warned there would be arrests if the group didn’t leave the street.
The crowd started thinning out at around 9:30 and IMPD officers reopened Meridian Street outside the Governor’s mansion.
