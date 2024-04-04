Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Cardi B is in the spotlight again, this time facing backlash for her candid remarks about American fast food during a recent interview. The rapper’s comments have ignited a debate on social media regarding food quality and health standards in the United States.

In the interview, Cardi B didn’t hold back, stating, “I really feel like this country keeps you sick on purpose.” She highlighted her experience with fast food in Colombia, describing it as “fresh” and noting how the chicken tasted like it was cut in the back, contrasting it with her less favorable experiences with American fast food.

The Grammy-winning artist didn’t mince words when she criticized American fast food, saying, “It tastes terrible. It tastes like plastic.” She also expressed concerns about the impact of certain ingredients allowed in American food but banned elsewhere, suggesting that they contribute to the perceived lower quality and health risks associated with fast food in the U.S.

Cardi B didn’t shy away from sharing her personal experiences either, revealing, “I forgot why I haven’t eaten KFC in a long time. Like, it makes me sht. But it didn’t make me sht in Colombia.” These remarks have sparked discussions about food safety regulations, the influence of the food industry, and consumer health choices, with some fans supporting her views while others criticize her for potentially undermining an industry that employs millions in the U.S.

