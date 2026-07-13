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Run-D.M.C. Celebrates 40 Years of Seminal ‘Raising Hell’ Album: ‘It’s the Sgt. Pepper’s of Hip-Hop’

Run-D.M.C. members Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels and Joseph “Run” Simmons reflect on the impact of their seminal album “Raising Hell” on hip-hop as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. The album, released in 1986, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Walk This Way,” “My Adidas,” and “It’s Tricky.” “Raising Hell” set the standard for hip-hop albums and was the first rap album to go platinum. The group’s success with the album paved the way for future hip-hop artists and marked a significant milestone in their career. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/run-dmc-raising-hell-album-40th-anniversary-video-1236291157/