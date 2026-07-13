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Nia Long Finds Peace And Forgiveness After Heartbreak

Nia Long Says Choosing Peace and Forgiveness Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

Nia Long opens up about choosing forgiveness, protecting her family, setting new dating boundaries, and embracing peace following her public breakup.

Published on July 13, 2026

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Nia Long Says Choosing Peace Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

Nia Long
Source: FayesVision-WENN / WENN

Nia Long healing journey is centered on forgiveness, family, and protecting her peace. Years after her highly publicized 2022 breakup with former NBA coach Ime Udoka, the actress says she’s intentionally choosing “light” as she navigates a new chapter in her personal life.

Long opened up about the work it took to move forward, making it clear that forgiveness wasn’t immediate or easy.

Choosing Family Over the Headlines

Following the breakup, Long says her priority became protecting what remained for her youngest son, Kez.

Instead of allowing public opinion and media coverage to dictate her next move, she focused on creating a healthier family dynamic.

Today, Long says she and the fathers of her children—including Udoka and actor Massai Z. Dorsey—have reached a place where everyone can comfortably share a meal together.

That level of peace, however, took time.

The Nia Long healing journey wasn’t about pretending the hurt never happened. It was about doing the emotional work necessary to reach common ground for her family.

“I Come in Peace”

Long summed up her current mindset with a phrase that’s quickly getting attention: “I come in peace, but I don’t give a f*ck.”

For the actress, the statement represents freedom. She says she’s more settled in her decisions, trusts her instincts, and no longer spends time second-guessing herself.

She’s also setting stronger boundaries in her dating life. Long joked that she enjoys dating younger men but prefers using nondisclosure agreements because, as she put it, “people talk too much.”

A “Do Not Disturb” Season

Right now, Long isn’t focused on chasing a traditional relationship.

Instead, she’s embracing what she describes as a “do not disturb” chapter—pouring love, time, and energy back into herself.

The Nia Long healing journey offers a relatable reminder that forgiveness doesn’t require rushing the process. Sometimes healing means redefining family, creating new boundaries, and choosing peace without abandoning yourself along the way.

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