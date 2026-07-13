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Aaliyah Honored In Emotional ESSENCE Festival Tribute

Missy Elliott Leads Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at 2026 ESSENCE Festival

Missy Elliott curated an emotional Aaliyah tribute at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival featuring Mýa, Normani, Chlöe Bailey, Ryan Destiny, and Sevyn Streeter.

Published on July 13, 2026

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Missy Elliott Celebrates Aaliyah’s Legacy With Star-Studded ESSENCE Festival Tribute

Aaliyah In Performance
Source: David Corio / Getty

Aaliyah ESSENCE Festival tribute delivered an emotional celebration of one of R&B’s most influential artists on July 5, 2026. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture closed out its final night in New Orleans.

Curated by Aaliyah’s longtime friend and collaborator Missy Elliott, “Aaliyah: One in a Million, Forever” honored the 30th anniversary of One in a Million. It also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the singer’s self-titled final album.

The tribute was created with the support and blessing of Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, and brother, Rashad Haughton.

R&B Stars Celebrate Aaliyah’s Music

Under the creative direction of Fatima Robinson, an all-star lineup took the Caesars Superdome stage to celebrate Aaliyah’s sound, style, and unforgettable choreography.

Mýa opened the medley with “Back & Forth” before performing “At Your Best (You Are Love)” and “We Need a Resolution.” She also paid tribute to Aaliyah’s fashion legacy. Specifically, she wore a red version of the iconic Roberto Cavalli dress Aaliyah wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sevyn Streeter performed “4 Page Letter,” while Ryan Destiny channeled Aaliyah’s signature ’90s aesthetic during “If Your Girl Only Knew.”

Chlöe Bailey brought high energy to “More Than a Woman” and “Are You That Somebody?” Before that, Normani delivered athletic choreography during “Try Again” and “Rock the Boat.”

The Aaliyah ESSENCE Festival tribute even featured original dancers from Aaliyah’s era.

A Full-Circle New Orleans Moment

Visual technology and AI-enhanced production elements were incorporated throughout the show, creating an immersive celebration of Aaliyah’s legacy.

The evening concluded with a video montage featuring memories from Janet Jackson, Timbaland, Ciara, Monica, and Da Brat.

The Aaliyah ESSENCE Festival tribute carried even deeper meaning. This is because Aaliyah performed at the inaugural ESSENCE Festival as a teenager in 1995.

More than three decades later, her music returned to the festival stage through a new generation of women. These artists continue to be inspired by her effortless style, innovative sound, and undeniable influence.

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4 Page Letter Aaliyah ESSENCE Festival Aaliyah: One in a Million Are You That Somebody? At Your Best (You Are Love) Chlöe Bailey Ciara Da Brat Diane Haughton ESSENCE Festival of Culture Forever If Your Girl Only Knew Janet Jackson Missy Elliott More Than a Woman Mýa Normani One in a Million Rashad Haughton Rock the Boat Ryan Destiny Sevyn Streeter Try Again We Need a Resolution

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