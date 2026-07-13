Listen Live
Close
All News

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Ma...

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile

HOT 100.9's CVBER was on the ground capturing interviews, performances, and some unforgettable moments. Here's what stood out.

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
  • The festival featured an energetic crowd, engaging hosts, and a diverse lineup of local performers.
  • The Soul Train line was a highlight, capturing the festival's spirit of celebration and togetherness.
  • Organizers emphasized the importance of creating intentional spaces to uplift Black joy and culture in Indianapolis.
Crowded outdoor event with people sitting on the grass, tents, and a stage with lighting equipment. Colorful umbrellas and chairs dot the grassy area.
Source: Black Joy festival 2026 / Black Joy festival 2026

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile

If you weren’t at BLACK: A Festival of Joy this past Saturday, you definitely missed one of Indianapolis’ biggest celebrations of community, culture, and creativity.

Now in its fifth year, the free festival transformed Riverside Park into a vibrant gathering place filled with live music, local artists, interactive experiences, food vendors, family activities, and thousands of people celebrating Black joy together.

RELATED: BLACK: A Festival of Joy Returns to Indianapolis for Year 5 This Summer

RELATED: Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide)

RELATED: New Mural in Indianapolis Honors Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

Hosted by GANGGANG, the annual event has quickly become one of the city’s signature summer traditions dedicated to uplifting Black culture through art, music, entrepreneurship, and community.

HOT 100.9’s CVBER was on the ground capturing interviews, performances, and some unforgettable moments. Here’s what stood out.

1. The energy was there from the moment the gates opened

From families with children to longtime supporters and first time attendees, Riverside Park stayed packed throughout the afternoon and evening.

Whether you came for the music, food, vendors, or community, there was something happening around every corner.

2. Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man kept the crowd rocking

One of the biggest highlights of the day was watching hosts Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man keep the festival moving from start to finish.

They brought energy between every performance, connected with the audience, and made sure everyone felt like they were part of the celebration.

3. Indianapolis showed up for an incredible lineup

The main stage featured performances and appearances from artists and entertainers including:

Okara Imani and The Call
D’Yshe Mansfield
Jeffery Thomas & Friends
4200 Kory
Januarie York
Jiggalate Cup
DJ Strick
Sounds By Cam
SlapHouse
Bar Exams with Dr. Ashford

The performances kept the crowd engaged all afternoon and into the evening.

4. The Soul Train line stole the show

If there was one moment everyone will remember, it was the massive Soul Train line.
Thanks to Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man, hundreds of festivalgoers jumped in, danced their way through the line, and created one of the most joyful moments of the entire festival.

It was one of those “you had to be there” moments that perfectly captured what BLACK: A Festival of Joy is all about.

5. CVBER caught up with Nigel Long

One of our featured conversations was with Nigel Long, curator of BLACK: A Festival of Joy and member of GANGGANG.

Nigel reflected on what reaching the fifth year of the festival means, how the event has continued to grow, and why creating intentional spaces centered around Black joy remains important for Indianapolis.

6. Alan Bacon shared why events like this matter

CVBER also sat down with Alan Bacon of GANGGANG to discuss why community events like BLACK continue to be so impactful.

From supporting local creatives to building spaces where people feel connected, Alan explained why investing in Black culture creates lasting impact far beyond one weekend.

7. Sampson Levingston talked community and connection

Another standout conversation came from Sampson Levingston of Walk and Talk Indy.
He shared why festivals centered around culture help strengthen neighborhoods, preserve local history, and create opportunities for meaningful conversations throughout Indianapolis.

8. There was something for everyone

Beyond the performances, attendees enjoyed a full day of free activities including:
Kids Zone
Local art showcases
Health and wellness activations
Community organizations
Caricature artists
Indianapolis Indians experiences
Naptown Votes voter engagement
Food vendors and Black owned businesses
The festival once again proved why it has become one of Indianapolis’ favorite summer traditions.

Missed it this year?

Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Be sure to check out HOT 100.9’s exclusive coverage from BLACK: A Festival of Joy, including interviews with Nigel Long, Alan Bacon, Sampson Levingston, and the viral Soul Train line video that had everyone dancing.

Until next year, keep spreading the joy.

Stay locked in to HOT1009.com for more community coverage, exclusive interviews, and everything happening across Indianapolis.

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Aaliyah In Performance
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Missy Elliott Leads Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at 2026 ESSENCE Festival

Nia Long
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Choosing Peace and Forgiveness Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

An Evening Of Soul - Mableton, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Miki Howard Calls Out Music Industry Exploitation and Says R&B Legends Were Pushed Aside

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-n-Fire logo on a dark background with colorful lights and explosions.
Contests  |  Chase Iseghohi

Win Tickets: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIVE: Glow-n-fire 2026 Tour

19 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile

5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Politics  |  Zack Linly

New Video Footage Shows Person Presumed To Be Sen. Mitch McConnell Being Loaded Into Ambulance On Day Of 911 Call

Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

Health  |  Joe Jurado

Everything You Need To Know About The Cyclospora Outbreak

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close