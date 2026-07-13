Source: Black Joy festival 2026 / Black Joy festival 2026 BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile If you weren’t at BLACK: A Festival of Joy this past Saturday, you definitely missed one of Indianapolis’ biggest celebrations of community, culture, and creativity. Now in its fifth year, the free festival transformed Riverside Park into a vibrant gathering place filled with live music, local artists, interactive experiences, food vendors, family activities, and thousands of people celebrating Black joy together.

Hosted by GANGGANG, the annual event has quickly become one of the city’s signature summer traditions dedicated to uplifting Black culture through art, music, entrepreneurship, and community. HOT 100.9’s CVBER was on the ground capturing interviews, performances, and some unforgettable moments. Here’s what stood out.

1. The energy was there from the moment the gates opened From families with children to longtime supporters and first time attendees, Riverside Park stayed packed throughout the afternoon and evening. Whether you came for the music, food, vendors, or community, there was something happening around every corner.

2. Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man kept the crowd rocking One of the biggest highlights of the day was watching hosts Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man keep the festival moving from start to finish. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. They brought energy between every performance, connected with the audience, and made sure everyone felt like they were part of the celebration.

3. Indianapolis showed up for an incredible lineup The main stage featured performances and appearances from artists and entertainers including: Okara Imani and The Call

D’Yshe Mansfield

Jeffery Thomas & Friends

4200 Kory

Januarie York

Jiggalate Cup

DJ Strick

Sounds By Cam

SlapHouse

Bar Exams with Dr. Ashford

The performances kept the crowd engaged all afternoon and into the evening.

4. The Soul Train line stole the show If there was one moment everyone will remember, it was the massive Soul Train line.

Thanks to Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man, hundreds of festivalgoers jumped in, danced their way through the line, and created one of the most joyful moments of the entire festival. It was one of those “you had to be there” moments that perfectly captured what BLACK: A Festival of Joy is all about.

5. CVBER caught up with Nigel Long One of our featured conversations was with Nigel Long, curator of BLACK: A Festival of Joy and member of GANGGANG. Nigel reflected on what reaching the fifth year of the festival means, how the event has continued to grow, and why creating intentional spaces centered around Black joy remains important for Indianapolis.

6. Alan Bacon shared why events like this matter CVBER also sat down with Alan Bacon of GANGGANG to discuss why community events like BLACK continue to be so impactful. From supporting local creatives to building spaces where people feel connected, Alan explained why investing in Black culture creates lasting impact far beyond one weekend.

7. Sampson Levingston talked community and connection Another standout conversation came from Sampson Levingston of Walk and Talk Indy.

He shared why festivals centered around culture help strengthen neighborhoods, preserve local history, and create opportunities for meaningful conversations throughout Indianapolis.

8. There was something for everyone Beyond the performances, attendees enjoyed a full day of free activities including:

Kids Zone

Local art showcases

Health and wellness activations

Community organizations

Caricature artists

Indianapolis Indians experiences

Naptown Votes voter engagement

Food vendors and Black owned businesses

The festival once again proved why it has become one of Indianapolis’ favorite summer traditions.



Missed it this year? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.