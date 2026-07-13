BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Ma...
BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile
- The festival featured an energetic crowd, engaging hosts, and a diverse lineup of local performers.
- The Soul Train line was a highlight, capturing the festival's spirit of celebration and togetherness.
- Organizers emphasized the importance of creating intentional spaces to uplift Black joy and culture in Indianapolis.
BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile
If you weren’t at BLACK: A Festival of Joy this past Saturday, you definitely missed one of Indianapolis’ biggest celebrations of community, culture, and creativity.
Now in its fifth year, the free festival transformed Riverside Park into a vibrant gathering place filled with live music, local artists, interactive experiences, food vendors, family activities, and thousands of people celebrating Black joy together.
RELATED: BLACK: A Festival of Joy Returns to Indianapolis for Year 5 This Summer
RELATED: Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide)
RELATED: New Mural in Indianapolis Honors Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Hosted by GANGGANG, the annual event has quickly become one of the city’s signature summer traditions dedicated to uplifting Black culture through art, music, entrepreneurship, and community.
HOT 100.9’s CVBER was on the ground capturing interviews, performances, and some unforgettable moments. Here’s what stood out.
1. The energy was there from the moment the gates opened
From families with children to longtime supporters and first time attendees, Riverside Park stayed packed throughout the afternoon and evening.
Whether you came for the music, food, vendors, or community, there was something happening around every corner.
2. Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man kept the crowd rocking
One of the biggest highlights of the day was watching hosts Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man keep the festival moving from start to finish.
They brought energy between every performance, connected with the audience, and made sure everyone felt like they were part of the celebration.
3. Indianapolis showed up for an incredible lineup
The main stage featured performances and appearances from artists and entertainers including:
Okara Imani and The Call
D’Yshe Mansfield
Jeffery Thomas & Friends
4200 Kory
Januarie York
Jiggalate Cup
DJ Strick
Sounds By Cam
SlapHouse
Bar Exams with Dr. Ashford
The performances kept the crowd engaged all afternoon and into the evening.
4. The Soul Train line stole the show
If there was one moment everyone will remember, it was the massive Soul Train line.
Thanks to Mariah Ivey and J.Bland Made Man, hundreds of festivalgoers jumped in, danced their way through the line, and created one of the most joyful moments of the entire festival.
It was one of those “you had to be there” moments that perfectly captured what BLACK: A Festival of Joy is all about.
5. CVBER caught up with Nigel Long
One of our featured conversations was with Nigel Long, curator of BLACK: A Festival of Joy and member of GANGGANG.
Nigel reflected on what reaching the fifth year of the festival means, how the event has continued to grow, and why creating intentional spaces centered around Black joy remains important for Indianapolis.
6. Alan Bacon shared why events like this matter
CVBER also sat down with Alan Bacon of GANGGANG to discuss why community events like BLACK continue to be so impactful.
From supporting local creatives to building spaces where people feel connected, Alan explained why investing in Black culture creates lasting impact far beyond one weekend.
7. Sampson Levingston talked community and connection
Another standout conversation came from Sampson Levingston of Walk and Talk Indy.
He shared why festivals centered around culture help strengthen neighborhoods, preserve local history, and create opportunities for meaningful conversations throughout Indianapolis.
8. There was something for everyone
Beyond the performances, attendees enjoyed a full day of free activities including:
Kids Zone
Local art showcases
Health and wellness activations
Community organizations
Caricature artists
Indianapolis Indians experiences
Naptown Votes voter engagement
Food vendors and Black owned businesses
The festival once again proved why it has become one of Indianapolis’ favorite summer traditions.
Missed it this year?
Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.
Be sure to check out HOT 100.9’s exclusive coverage from BLACK: A Festival of Joy, including interviews with Nigel Long, Alan Bacon, Sampson Levingston, and the viral Soul Train line video that had everyone dancing.
Until next year, keep spreading the joy.
Stay locked in to HOT1009.com for more community coverage, exclusive interviews, and everything happening across Indianapolis.
BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile was originally published on hot1009.com