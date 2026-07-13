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Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Another weekend is here, which means it is time to update your watch list. Choose your adventure inside with this week’s weekend watch list. 

Published on July 13, 2026

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Another weekend is here, which means it is time to update your watch list. This week’s lineup includes heartfelt dramas, nostalgic reboots, reality TV and blockbuster adventures. Choose yours from this week’s weekend watch list. 

Whether you are recovering from a long work week, planning a cozy night indoors, or looking for something to enjoy after brunch with friends, there is no shortage of fresh content hitting theaters and streaming platforms. This week’s lineup delivers a little bit of everything. 

One noticeable trend this weekend is nostalgia. Several new releases revisit beloved stories while others reunite audiences with familiar franchises and fan-favorite personalities. At the same time, there are plenty of original projects introducing new characters and fresh perspectives that deserve a spot in your queue.

If emotional storytelling is more your speed, there are dramas exploring friendship, grief, and family. If you want something lighter, reality competition series and feel-good comedies are also returning. Documentary lovers can dive into the history behind one of the world’s most fascinating cultural festivals, while action fans have plenty of thrilling options to choose from.

Check out some of the biggest releases worth checking out this weekend.

Weekend Watch List

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Season 5 continues with another intense episode as Kanan’s empire grows and family loyalties are tested.

The Five Star Weekend (Peacock)

Regina Hall stars alongside Jennifer Garner in this new drama about friendship, grief, and healing. All eight episodes are available to binge.

Love Island USA Season 8 Finale (Peacock)

One of the biggest reality TV obsessions of the summer wraps up this weekend.

Big Brother Season 28 (CBS / Paramount+)

The iconic reality competition returns with a brand new cast and plenty of strategy and drama.

Little House on the Prairie (Netflix)

Netflix’s reimagining of the classic family series is now streaming in full.

The Man Will Burn (HBO Max)

This four-part documentary explores the history, culture, and evolution of Burning Man.

Project Runway Season 22 Premiere (Disney+ / Hulu)

Fashion’s biggest competition returns with new designers battling for the top spot.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (Hulu)

Anime fans can jump into the latest season featuring some of the franchise’s biggest battles yet.

Celebrity Family Feud Season 12 (Hulu)

Steve Harvey is back with another season featuring celebrity families competing for charity.

Love Hurts (Peacock)

A fun blend of action, comedy, and romance that’s perfect for an easy weekend watch.

Moana (In theaters)

Disney’s live-action remake is one of the biggest theatrical releases of the weekend.

What are you adding to your list? Comment below.

RELATED: Paramount+ Drops First Trailer For ‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2 & The Mystery Is Bigger Than Ever

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend was originally published on globalgrind.com

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