Miki Howard Says Music Industry Gatekeepers Pushed Real R&B Talent Aside

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Miki Howard music industry criticism is reigniting a decades-old conversation about artist exploitation, financial control, and the treatment of Black musicians. The legendary R&B singer recently delivered a passionate critique of the business. She argued that talented performers were deliberately pushed aside by executives more interested in controlling artists than protecting artistry.

And Miki Howard didn’t soften her words.

“They Were Pimps”

Howard compared powerful music industry gatekeepers to “pimps,” claiming record labels often preferred to manufacture stars they could manipulate rather than support established artists with strong voices and creative independence.

According to Howard, many pioneering Black musicians helped build the financial foundations of major record companies. However, these artists never received the long-term wealth their work generated.

She also questioned why massive financial investments became available for newer music executives and artists. Meanwhile, many of the legends responsible for creating successful catalogs struggled financially.

R&B Voices Pushed Out

The Miki Howard music industry criticism also focused on what she believes was a systematic sidelining of traditional R&B vocalists.

Howard specifically named herself, Regina Belle, and Mel’isa Morgan as examples of accomplished vocalists. These vocalists found themselves fighting for space in a changing industry.

She recalled waiting outside radio offices while pop artists received stronger promotional support and easier access to Black radio audiences.

Howard also alleged that “pay-to-play” and even “pay-not-to-play” practices were used to determine which artists received airplay. This created additional barriers for independent voices.

Artistry Versus Profit

At the heart of the Miki Howard music industry criticism is a larger question: what happens when profit becomes more important than talent?

Howard believes the industry’s shift toward corporate control permanently changed R&B. This shift replaced a focus on powerful voices and musicianship with a system driven by marketability and financial leverage.

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Her comments may spark debate, but they also echo a long-running concern among veteran artists. These artists are fighting for ownership, fair compensation, and recognition.

For Howard, the message is clear: Black music built powerful institutions, and the artists behind that legacy deserve to be remembered—and valued.

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