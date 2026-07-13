Listen Live
Close
The Fix

5 Times Gerald Levert Honored R&B Icons

5 Times Gerald Levert Gave R&B Legends Their Flowers With Unforgettable Tributes

Celebrate Gerald Levert's birthday with five unforgettable tribute performances honoring the Isley Brothers, Smokey Robinson, The O'Jays, Patti LaBelle and Luther Vandross.

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.

From Luther Vandross to Patti LaBelle, Gerald Levert knew how to honor the legends while bringing his own unforgettable soul to the stage.

Gerald Levert performs during rehearsals for the 2003 BET
Source: Stephen J. Boitano / Getty

Gerald Levert didn’t just sing a song—he stepped inside of it, gave it everything he had and made you feel every single note. Born July 13, 1966, the R&B powerhouse known affectionately as “The Teddy Bear” built an unforgettable legacy with a voice rooted in soul and a deep respect for the artists who helped shape the music he loved.

In honor of Gerald Levert’s birthday, we’re looking back at five times he took the stage to give musical flowers to the legends. From the Isley Brothers to Luther Vandross, Gerald didn’t simply perform their classics. He honored them with passion, personality and that unmistakable Gerald Levert soul.

Turn the volume up. Here are five Gerald Levert tribute performances worth watching again.

Isley Brothers Tribute

Patti Labelle Tribute

Smokey Robinson Tribute

Luther Vandross Tribute

O’Jays Tribute

Watching these performances reminds us why Gerald Levert remains one of R&B’s most unforgettable voices. He could command a stage, bring a crowd to its feet and still make a tribute feel deeply personal.

Gerald knew how to give legends their flowers while they could receive them—and somehow, he always managed to leave a little bit of his own soul on every song.

Related Stories

Today, on his birthday, we’re giving those flowers right back to him.

Happy birthday, Gerald Levert. The voice, the passion and the music are still making us feel something.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Missy Elliott Leads Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at 2026 ESSENCE Festival

Nia Long Says Choosing Peace and Forgiveness Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Gerald Gerald Levert
More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Gerald Levert performs during rehearsals for the 2003 BET
7 Items
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

5 Times Gerald Levert Gave R&B Legends Their Flowers With Unforgettable Tributes

Aaliyah In Performance
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Missy Elliott Leads Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at 2026 ESSENCE Festival

Nia Long
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nia Long Says Choosing Peace and Forgiveness Helped Her Redefine Family After Heartbreak

An Evening Of Soul - Mableton, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Miki Howard Calls Out Music Industry Exploitation and Says R&B Legends Were Pushed Aside

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-n-Fire logo on a dark background with colorful lights and explosions.
Contests  |  Chase Iseghohi

Win Tickets: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIVE: Glow-n-fire 2026 Tour

19 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2026 Recap: 8 Moments That Made Indianapolis Smile

5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Politics  |  Zack Linly

New Video Footage Shows Person Presumed To Be Sen. Mitch McConnell Being Loaded Into Ambulance On Day Of 911 Call

Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close