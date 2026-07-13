From Luther Vandross to Patti LaBelle, Gerald Levert knew how to honor the legends while bringing his own unforgettable soul to the stage.

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Gerald Levert didn’t just sing a song—he stepped inside of it, gave it everything he had and made you feel every single note. Born July 13, 1966, the R&B powerhouse known affectionately as “The Teddy Bear” built an unforgettable legacy with a voice rooted in soul and a deep respect for the artists who helped shape the music he loved.

In honor of Gerald Levert’s birthday, we’re looking back at five times he took the stage to give musical flowers to the legends. From the Isley Brothers to Luther Vandross, Gerald didn’t simply perform their classics. He honored them with passion, personality and that unmistakable Gerald Levert soul.

Turn the volume up. Here are five Gerald Levert tribute performances worth watching again.