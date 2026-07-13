5 Times Gerald Levert Honored R&B Icons
5 Times Gerald Levert Gave R&B Legends Their Flowers With Unforgettable Tributes
From Luther Vandross to Patti LaBelle, Gerald Levert knew how to honor the legends while bringing his own unforgettable soul to the stage.
Gerald Levert didn’t just sing a song—he stepped inside of it, gave it everything he had and made you feel every single note. Born July 13, 1966, the R&B powerhouse known affectionately as “The Teddy Bear” built an unforgettable legacy with a voice rooted in soul and a deep respect for the artists who helped shape the music he loved.
In honor of Gerald Levert’s birthday, we’re looking back at five times he took the stage to give musical flowers to the legends. From the Isley Brothers to Luther Vandross, Gerald didn’t simply perform their classics. He honored them with passion, personality and that unmistakable Gerald Levert soul.
Turn the volume up. Here are five Gerald Levert tribute performances worth watching again.
Isley Brothers Tribute
Patti Labelle Tribute
Smokey Robinson Tribute
Luther Vandross Tribute
O’Jays Tribute
Watching these performances reminds us why Gerald Levert remains one of R&B’s most unforgettable voices. He could command a stage, bring a crowd to its feet and still make a tribute feel deeply personal.
Gerald knew how to give legends their flowers while they could receive them—and somehow, he always managed to leave a little bit of his own soul on every song.
Today, on his birthday, we’re giving those flowers right back to him.
Happy birthday, Gerald Levert. The voice, the passion and the music are still making us feel something.
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